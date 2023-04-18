Make These 3 Lifestyle Changes To Manage PCOS Symptoms Effectively

PCOS leads to irregular periods

PCOS is a condition that affects women in their reproductive age. In this condition, women experience irregular periods, hair fall, infertility, weight gain, mood swings and much more. The exact cause of PCOS is still unknown. If left uncontrolled, it can also lead to long-term complications such as Type-2 diabetes and an increased risk of heart disease. Along with medication, lifestyle changes play a major role in controlling PCOS and the complications associated with it. Weight loss, a healthy well-balanced diet and stress management are some of the ways to control PCOS symptoms.

In one of her latest posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 3 simple tips that can help women with PCOS in more ways than one. Let's take a look at these.

3 lifestyle changes to manage PCOS:

1. Go for a walk

Increasing your overall physical activity helps women with PCOS in several ways. It helps in weight loss and controls the risk of developing complications associated with PCOS. The nutritionist recommends going for a walk for at least 30-45 minutes per day.

2. Get some sunlight

According to Batra, a good dose of natural light in the morning is good for those with PCOS.

Sunlight helps boost the levels of vitamin D in the body. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Studies have highlighted the role of vitamin D in PCOD management. Sufficient intake of vitamin D helps improve fertility, puts an individual in a better mood and reduces the risk of developing further diseases.

3. Fix your sleep cycle

Insufficient sleep can disturb your hormones and make you gain weight. Managing body weight is crucial for PCOS control. A healthy sleep cycle helps improve several symptoms and insulin resistance.

Other than these you should also focus on weight management to control PCOS symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.