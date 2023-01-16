Are Your Choosing Low-Fat, Fat-Free Or Diet Foods? Nutritionist Explains Why You Should Avoid These Labels

Low calorie foods are often abundant in sugar and sodium, ample of which can worsen our health

In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about the importance of reading food labels properly. She writes, “Why is it important to read the food labels properly?!?” She further explains how these ‘healthy' alternatives might actually be worse for the body.

She starts by asking, “Are you the one who looks at products labeled as low fat/fat-free/ diet or light?” She further explains, “While these products are tempting to those who want to reduce excess fat.. in reality, these are all unhealthy choices. These products may be low on fat but might be high in other ingredients like sugar or sodium.”

She ends by saying, “So let's forgo these products and rather enjoy small amounts of foods like full-fat yogurt or cheese. And, let's not fall for these marketing gimmicks.”

"Fat-free" might occasionally also mean "taste-free." And to make up for that, food producers frequently add additional components to their products, particularly sugar, wheat, thickeners, and salt. That can result in an increase in calories. Furthermore, if the meals don't appeal to you as much, they could not be as gratifying and you might consume too much of them.

The sort of fat you consume may have a greater impact on your health than its quantity. It's also crucial that you consume better-for-you fats, sometimes referred to as "good" fats. The term "bad cholesterol" refers to LDL. The "bad" kinds of cholesterol seem to be actually removed from the circulation by HDL.

Keep this suggestion in mind when shopping for healthier alternatives.

