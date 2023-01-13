Lohri 2023: Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Jaggery and Peanuts

Peanuts and jaggery are commonly consumed during Lohri festivities

Lohri is here and we can't wait to indulge in our winter food cravings. While til (black sesame seeds), gajak, and popcorn are quite popular indulgences, peanuts, and gur (jaggery) has its own fan base. All thanks to the plethora of health benefits they offer. While jaggery is one of the many immunity-boosting foods, peanuts are rich in fat, protein and other nutrients essential for good health. Jaggery contains small amounts of Vitamin B and minerals, including calcium, zinc, copper and phosphorus. To enhance the health benefits and yield the best out of jaggery or gur, it is often paired with a number of essential ingredients.

Lohri 2023: Know the benefits of peanuts and jaggery

Now, on the occasion of Lohri, let us quickly take a look at health benefits of jaggery:

- We often face hunger pangs, quite frequently, in winter. Eating jaggery with peanuts can keep this problem at bay. Best part? It can also regulate appetite as well as reduce cravings.

- Known as a healthy sugar alternative, jaggery, when consumed with ghee, can aid better digestion and reduce constipation.

- Struggling with period cramps? Jaggery can be of great use. It certainly can be helpful for women with PCOD as well.

- Jaggery with fennel seeds is a combination which may help you get rid of bad breath. This will also reduce plaque formation, hence it is good for oral health.

- If you consume jaggery with fenugreek (methi) seeds, it can improve your hair health. It will make your mane stronger and shiny, preventing premature greying.

Talking about peanuts, they can either be consumed raw or in the form of peanut butter, oil, or others. Peanuts help in inducing weight loss, reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, and they are also beneficial for people suffering with diabetes, Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), among others.

Peanut Health Benefits:

- Peanuts have compounds like biotin, Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B6, that can aid in reducing bloating, as well as irritable and disturbing symptoms of PMS. Not many know that munching on peanuts may also prevent acne and hair loss, which are common risk factors of PCOD - a hormonal disorder characterised by irregular periods, acne and facial hair.

- Peanuts have high fat and calorie content, but they can surprisingly promote weight loss. This is because the high protein levels and monounsaturated fat in peanuts help in increasing energy expenditure. In addition, they are rich in insoluble dietary fibre which only reduces risk of weight gain.

- Peanut is rich in copper, manganese, folate and folic acid, which makes it a great addition to the pregnancy diet.

- These groundnuts can help in reducing inflammation as well. Type-2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and even cancer are in some way an inflammatory condition. The resveratrol in peanuts assists in reducing inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.