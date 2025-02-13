Are Peanuts A Good Snack Choice? Benefits & Downsides

Peanuts can be a great snack choice due to their rich nutrient profile, high protein content, and satisfying crunch. They provide a good balance of healthy fats, fibre, and essential vitamins like niacin, folate, and vitamin E. Peanuts also contain antioxidants, such as resveratrol, which contribute to heart health. However, they are calorie-dense, so portion control is important. Additionally, some people may have peanut allergies, which can be severe. Eating plain, roasted, or lightly salted peanuts is ideal, while avoiding heavily processed versions with added sugars and unhealthy oils ensures the healthiest option. Read on as we underline the benefits and downsides of consuming peanuts.

5 Benefits of consuming peanuts as a snack

1. High in protein and fibre

Peanuts are a rich source of plant-based protein and dietary fibre, making them an excellent snack for sustained energy. The combination of protein and fibre helps to keep you full for longer, reducing overall calorie intake and aiding in weight management.

2. Supports heart health

Peanuts contain healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) while maintaining good cholesterol (HDL). They are also rich in arginine, an amino acid that helps improve blood flow and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

3. Good for brain function

The niacin and folate in peanuts support brain function and cognitive health. Niacin helps maintain healthy nerve function and reduces the risk of age-related cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer's disease.

4. Regulates blood sugar levels

Despite being energy-dense, peanuts have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they do not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Their protein, fibre, and healthy fat content help stabilise blood sugar levels, making them a good snack option for individuals with diabetes.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Peanuts contain a variety of antioxidants, including polyphenols, vitamin E, and resveratrol, which help protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. Boiled peanuts, in particular, have been found to contain higher levels of antioxidants than raw or roasted peanuts.

5 Downsides of consuming peanuts as a snack

1. High in calories and fats

A small handful (about 28g) contains roughly 160-200 calories, so portion control is crucial, especially for individuals trying to lose or maintain weight. Overeating peanuts, particularly those with added salt or sugar, can lead to excess calorie intake.

2. Allergy risk

Peanut allergies are among the most common and can be life-threatening. Even small traces can trigger severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. This makes peanuts a risky snack for individuals with allergies or in settings where cross-contamination could occur.

3. Potential for aflatoxin contamination

Peanuts are susceptible to contamination by aflatoxins, toxic compounds produced by moulds that grow on improperly stored peanuts. Aflatoxin exposure has been linked to liver damage and an increased risk of liver cancer.

4. High in omega-6 fatty acids

While peanuts contain healthy fats, they are also high in omega-6 fatty acids. An imbalanced ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids can contribute to inflammation, increasing the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, and metabolic disorders.

5. Possible digestive issues

Peanuts contain phytic acid, an anti-nutrient that can interfere with the absorption of minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium. This may contribute to deficiencies in individuals who consume large amounts of peanuts regularly.

By consuming peanuts in moderation and choosing the right preparation method, you can enjoy their health benefits while minimising potential downsides.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.