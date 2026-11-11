Post-Diwali Smog Got Your Throat Irritated? Nutritionist Shares 4 Soothing Drinks To Try

The days after Diwali often bring a noticeable change in air quality, with smog and rising pollution levels making it difficult to enjoy the cooler weather. While stepping outdoors may leave you dealing with a scratchy throat, dry cough, blocked nose or a heavy feeling in the chest, the effects of poor air quality can also irritate your respiratory system. Exposure to polluted air can cause inflammation in the airways and make existing breathing issues worse. Even people who do not usually experience respiratory problems may notice throat irritation and discomfort during this time.

While staying indoors when pollution levels are high, wearing a well-fitted mask outdoors and keeping yourself hydrated are some ways to reduce exposure, certain warm and refreshing drinks can also offer comfort. Simple kitchen ingredients such as tulsi, ginger, turmeric, lemon and amla can be included in your daily diet.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has dropped an Instagram post sharing four easy drinks that may help soothe throat irritation and support overall health during the post-Diwali pollution season. Here is a breakdown of her suggestions and how to prepare them.

4 Soothing Drinks To Try After Diwali

1. Tulsi Ginger Kadha

A warm cup of tulsi ginger kadha can be a comforting option when you have a dry or irritated throat. To prepare it, boil water with fresh ginger, tulsi leaves and crushed black pepper. Strain the mixture and add a little honey once it cools slightly. Tulsi and ginger are commonly used in home remedies for cough and throat discomfort. The warm drink may also help soothe irritation.

2. Golden Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk is another simple drink that you can add to your evening routine. Boil milk with raw turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and cinnamon. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Black pepper contains piperine, which can improve curcumin absorption in the body. It is a comforting option, especially during colder evenings.

3. Lemon Jaggery Water

If you prefer something lighter, try lemon jaggery water. Mix jaggery and fresh lemon juice in warm water, followed by a pinch of black salt. This drink can help with hydration and provides a refreshing combination of sweet and tangy flavours. However, it does not remove soot or dust particles from the lungs.

4. ABC Juice

Made with beetroot, carrot, amla and mint leaves, ABC juice is another option suggested by the nutritionist. Blend all the ingredients with water and strain if needed. Beetroot contains dietary nitrates, while amla is a good source of vitamin C. These ingredients provide antioxidants and nutrients that support overall health.

While these drinks can be part of a balanced diet, remember that they cannot detoxify your lungs or reverse the effects of air pollution. If you experience persistent coughing, chest tightness or breathing difficulty, consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.