Liver Health: Detoxify Your Liver Naturally With These Foods And Drinks

Your liver acts as a natural detoxifier in the body

You probably don't think much about your liver, right? Most of us don't. The productivity of the liver is essential for general health. This is because it is the body's "natural detoxifier." The liver cleanses the body of harmful toxins and produces bile to support healthy digestion. It filters the blood, breaks down and removes toxic substances that could otherwise harm the cells. Now, in an Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee explains the process and importance of liver in the human body. She first explained that we consume too many toxins in the form of medicines and chemicals from personal care products like shampoos, soaps, perfumes, deodorants, herbicides and pesticides. These harmful substances create havoc inside the body. The function of the liver is to turn these toxins into harmless water-soluble compounds so they can be easily excreted from the body in urine or bile. But this process isn't simple.

Liver health: What should you eat to detoxify your liver?

Functioning of the liver

"Liver deals with toxins in two phases," Anjali Mukerjee says. She explains that in phase 1, the liver breaks down these toxins into their original components and passes on the raw material to phase 2. In the second phase, the nutritionist mentions how the body adds certain substances to the raw material and conjugates it into a water-soluble format, which is thrown out of the body.

Hence, it is important to ensure that the liver itself is detoxified and cleansed properly to perform these functions and prevent several health conditions.

What to eat

In the post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee also states the impact of an unclean liver. According to the expert, it may lead to problems like acne, depression, excessive hunger, and constipation, indigestion, inflammation, among others.

To ensure a healthy liver, you need to give a little attention to your diet. The foods you eat can play a huge role in terms of determining your liver health.

Food items like neem, garlic, coffee, green tea, grapes, olive oil, and oatmeal help in liver protection. In addition, you can also rely on plant-based foods as they are super beneficial for your liver. The list includes watermelon, papaya, lemon, avocado, and green vegetables like kale, broccoli, carrots, figs, banana and beetroot.

Other than these, quitting alcohol is one of the best ways to keep your liver healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.