Lifestyle Expert Advices To Discard Aluminium Utensils And Heres Why

To stay fit, we try different types of activities. Whether it's hitting the gym, joining Zumba classes, sticking to a clean diet, or going swimming, people have different ways of staying active and healthy. But amidst all these efforts, there's one thing we often overlook: the cookware we use to prepare our food. Lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho emphasizes that "the most important exercise that everyone needs to do today to avoid slow poisoning of your body" is to pay attention to the cookware. His latest Instagram post focuses on why we should avoid using aluminium cookware.

In a video, Luke Coutinho states, “Walk to your kitchen today and observe all of your cookware, especially if you have non-stick cookware. Have a look at the pans and pots that you use. If there's even the smallest scratch, you need to discard it.”

According to the lifestyle guru, the “smallest scratch can have a lot of chemicals getting into your food and into your body, linked with reproductive issues, inflammatory issues, neurological issues, cancers and so much more.” He shares, “You need to be aware of this,” adding, “It has been for the longest time but in our lives, we get so busy. If we have cooks at home, we are dependent on them. We don't check our own cookware.”

We agree with Luke Coutinho that due to lack of time, we often tend to ignore checking on utensils, which might pose great threats to the proper health of the body. He further mentions, “Sometimes we don't use the right material to cook. We aren't using the right kind of spoon, metal spoons on these non-stick pans.”

Not only this, Luke Coutinho also talks about discarding the aluminium cookware despite it being “cost-effective” and “light” in weight. He mentioned, “You are reaching aluminium into your stomach. Especially in a country like India, where we cook citrus foods like tomatoes and certain vegetables in aluminium, it is the worst thing that you would ever do for your health.”

The lifestyle coach captions the video as “Move to your kitchen and do a self-check of your utensils, especially non-stick, and please stop using aluminium things slowly poisoning you and your loved ones …I wonder if restaurants do this drill …”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.