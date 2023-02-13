Ladies, Boost Your Bone Health Post-Menopause With These Diet Tips

Menopause increases the risk of bone-related conditions

Women are at a significantly higher risk of developing bone-related issues like osteoporosis. It affects them mainly during and after menopause. Research indicates approximately 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 are affected by osteoporosis worldwide. Throughout the course of your life, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains oestrogen plays a critical role in regulating bone production and turnover. During menopause, however, the levels of oestrogen drop in the body. With time, bone breakdown starts to exceed bone formation, which causes porous, weak and brittle bones. While you cannot prevent bone loss entirely, as per the nutritionist, there is still plenty you can do to strengthen bones at this stage and give yourself the best possible foundation for the second half of your life. In an Instagram post, she lists down four dietary changes you can do for building bone health, post-menopause.

Take a look:

1. Eat your greens

Greens help improve bone health. This is because leafy vegetables are rich in nutrients like vitamin K, calcium, as well as magnesium. Include greens like spinach, kale, cabbage, turnip, broccoli, bok choy, okra, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, nuts and legumes in the diet. The health expert mentions that green leafy vegetables are also needed for "mineralisation, as well as for metabolism of calcium and vitamin D.

2. Vegetarian protein

Nutritionist explains that plant-based proteins contain phytoestrogens, which help in boosting estrogen levels in the body. This is compulsory for bone health as estrogens promote the activity of osteoblasts (cells that make new bones). When estrogen level drops like during menopause, bone density also witnesses a downfall. For vegetable protein, you can turn to tofu, chickpeas and flaxseeds.

3. Dairy products

Dairy products are essential for bone health. Yoghurt, milk, and cottage cheese contain calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin K, which are essential for bone health.

4. Dried plums or prunes

Lovneet Batra suggests snacking on dried plums or prunes. As per the nutritionist, "prunes can help prevent and reduce the loss of bone mass due to the high levels of vitamin K."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.