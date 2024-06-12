Know The Potential Side-Effects Of Consuming Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are loaded with caffeine

Energy drinks are commonly consumed to boost energy levels, alertness and concentration instantly. Due to the massive popularity, people of all ages have now started consuming energy drinks. However, many health experts and studies have warned against the use of energy drinks as they can contribute to some serious health consequences. Excessive consumption of energy drinks is also linked with long-term health complications like cardiovascular problems, addiction and nervous system disorders. Keep reading to know more about the harmful effects of consuming energy drinks and tips to avoid their consumption.

Adverse effects of consuming energy drinks

High caffeine content can trigger dehydration

One may experience irregular heartbeat and even heart failure

Regular consumption can also lead to insomnia

Energy drinks can also make you anxious

High sugar content in energy drinks can increase the risk of obesity and type-2 diabetes

A low pH value and high sugar content of energy drinks can also contribute to dental erosion

What should you do

Consumption of energy drinks might offer you desirable results including improved memory, elevated mood and increased alertness. However, these drinks are addictive and overconsumption is linked with the above-mentioned health issues and many more. Here are some tips that can help you limit the consumption of energy drinks:

Encourage kids to choose healthy alternatives

If you want to add caffeine to your diet, choose coffee but in moderation

Sparkling water, green tea and infused teas are some alternates that you can try

Fitness enthusiasts can choose protein shake or smoothies instead to boost energy levels

Parents should offer healthy beverages to kids like milk, homemade juices and more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.