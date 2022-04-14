Know All About Conjunctivitis Or Pink Eye

Allergic conjunctivitis happens in both eyes, causing itching and sneezing

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as “pink eye,” is caused due to an inflammation of the blood vessels or swelling in the conjunctiva. It's an eye infection that affects the thin layer over the surface of the eyelid which covers the white part of the eye. The infection can be caused by a virus or certain bacteria or an allergic reaction. Sometimes exposure to pollen, dust mites, molds, pet dander, or cosmetics can also cause conjunctivitis. Less common causes might be from contact lenses and smoking.

Anyone can get conjunctivitis and it can affect one or both eyes. If the cause of the infection is bacterial or viral, then it is very contagious. However, allergic conjunctivitis is non-contagious and is most often seen in people suffering from other allergic conditions, such as hay fever, asthma, and eczema.

There are some common symptoms to diagnose the pink eyes; for instance, redness in the eye, itching, irritation or burning, and watery discharge. If the infection is bacterial or viral, a person may also experience crusting of the eyelids or lashes, especially in the morning, along with yellowish-green discharge from the eye. In contrary, allergic conjunctivitis happens in both the eyes, causing extreme itching along with itchy nose, sneezing, a scratchy throat, or nasal congestion.

While conjunctivitis will heal with time, some may require treatment with topical eye drops or oral medications to treat an underlying infection. These kinds of treatments are generally prescribed for bacterial conjunctivitis. However, for allergic conjunctivitis, even though topical steroid eye drops may be prescribed, diagnosing the allergy trigger is the best solution. Additionally, there is no specific treatment for viral conjunctivitis. Placing a cool compress against the eye might help.

Moreover, to prevent non-infectious and infectious conjunctivitis in future, it is advisable to practice good personal hygiene. Washing hands regularly, keeping hands away from the eyes, and avoiding sharing personal items that come in contact with the eye or eyelid are some of the best practices one can follow. Furthermore, it is wise to avoid makeup, specially mascara, artificial eye lashes and contact lenses that might increase the irritation in the eyes.

Conjunctivitis is usually a minor eye infection; it is not always necessary to see a healthcare provider. However, if the symptoms last for more than a week then it is recommended to seek immediate medical attention. The infection can develop into a more severe condition if left untreated. Lastly, while many forms of pink eye can be treated by a physician, severe cases that fail to respond to initial therapy should be examined by an ophthalmologist.

(Dr Pratyush Ranjan, Cataract, Refractive and Glaucoma Surgeon, ASG Eye Hospital, Varanasi)

