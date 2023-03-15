Kid's Nutrition: Here Are 5 Sources Of Calcium You Can Add To Your Kids Diet For Healthy Bones

Add calcium-rich foods to your kidss diet to ensure they get enough calcium

During childhood, calcium is essential for bone and tooth development and growth. The majority of the calcium in our bodies is stored in our bones. The bones contain up to 99% of the calcium in the body. This requires daily "top-ups" from our diet. Weak bones and fractures later in life may result from not getting enough calcium as children.

Without enough calcium, a person's bones will deteriorate. This is so that, if necessary, the body may remove calcium from the bones and utilise it elsewhere. Our bodies have the ability to accumulate calcium in our bones while we are young.

We lose the capacity to hold calcium in our bones as we age. A child's bones reach their peak bone density by the time they are young adults. As a result, their bones are permanently as calcium-dense (or packed) as they can be. The body then primarily pulls calcium from the calcium reserves in our bones. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee lists certain calcium-rich foods that may be beneficial for your kid.

She writes “Getting enough Calcium in your kids' diet is very essential in their developing years. Having strong bones in childhood is a good start for good bone health throughout life. Every Mother is worried that their child doesn't drink milk, how will they get enough calcium?”

Foods that will boost your kid's calcium intake, as per the nutritionist:

1. Black sesame seeds/ Til

Richest source of Calcium, along with vitamin B complex protein and healthy fats. Most children enjoy til chikki. So you could pack some of it in her tiffin box and give it to her as an anytime snack.

2. Curd

An easily digestible calcium, curd has immunity boosting properties. Make a habit of giving them curd daily. You can give either plain curd or as a dip or Curd rice.

3. Whole Pulses

Most whole pulses are rich in calcium like rajma, kabuli channa, black channa, green channa, chowli etc can be cooked with onions and Tomatoes and taken along with rice or chappati.

4. Green Vegetables

Most green Vegetables like methi, broccoli, spin-ach, radish leaves are extremely rich in calcium. Mint and coriander chutney is highly accepted by children, spread this green chutney liberally on their whole wheat sandwiches or they could eat it as an accompaniment with meals.

5. Nuts

Nuts like Walnuts, figs, dates and apricots are rich sources of calcium, also healthier choice for pro-tein, healthy fats and vitamins. Make this as a healthy snack foods for your child on daily basis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.