Here's Why Coconut Water Is The Magic Solution To Kidney Stone

Kidney stones are hard deposits that form inside your kidneys. It is a painful condition that can affect any part of your urinary tract. Severe pain in lower back, belly or side, nausea, vomiting, fever, blood in urine and frequent urination are a few symptoms of kidney stones. Several factors can increase your risk of developing kidney stones. Some of these include dehydration, obesity, diet, certain supplements and medication, high blood pressure, diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease.

Kidney stones are highly recurring in nature. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to follow all precautions even after treatment. Drinking an optimal amount of water and other fluids is one of the effective ways to prevent the formation of kidney stones. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared a post on Instagram and shared one of the most effective remedies that can help with kidney stones. Read on to know more.

Kidney stone prevention: Try coconut water for effective results

In the post, the nutritionist has mentioned that coconut water is the magic solution for kidney stones. Coconut water is hydrating and beneficial to your health in more ways than one. It is nourishing to your body. Coconut water can effectively help prevent kidney stones. Here are some reasons why.

1. Loaded with electrolytes

Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes including potassium, magnesium and sodium. These can help regulate fluids in the body, assisting in the functioning of the kidneys.

2. High in anti-oxidants

According to Nmami, the high antioxidant content of coconut water helps prevent protein binding inside your body. Antioxidants can also help fight against free radicals, controlling the risk of developing several chronic conditions.

3. It acts as a natural diuretic

Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals and salts. Drinking coconut water can help prevent crystallisation by flushing out toxins and potentially lowering creatinine levels.

Drinking coconut water also dilutes urine which helps prevent the formation of mineral crystal.

The expert also recommends adding one tablespoon of sabja seeds to coconut water for some additional benefits.

Coconut water can help reduce the likelihood of developing kidney stones. However, it alone cannot cure kidney stones. Always consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.