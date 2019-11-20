Got Kidney Stone? Try Apple Cider Vinegar: Here's How It Works; Know The Right Method To Use

Kidney Stones Home Remedies: Apple cider vinegar is one of the effective remedies for kidney stones

Kidney stones can be very painful. Drinking plenty of water is the best way to fight kidney stones. Adequate consumption of water can also prevent the formation of kidney stones for lifetime. There are multiple home remedies that can work wonders for kidney stones. One of them is apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar is loaded with multiple health benefits. Its benefits have gained huge popularity. It is used for various purposes. It is most commonly used for weight loss. But most people are not aware of the benefits of apple cider vinegar for kidney stones. There are some properties of apple cider vinegar which makes it beneficial for kidney patients.

Home remedies for kidney stones: How apple cider vinegar can help?

Lead Consultant Urology and Uro Oncology, Dr. Govardhan Reddy explained, "Kidney stones are a very common ailment seen in our population. Usually, stones are formed in kidneys whenever there is a higher concentration of salts in urine. There are many varieties of stone of which calcium oxalate stones are common. Stones which are big, that is, > 5mm will get stuck in the passage of urinary system and cause symptoms like pain, vomiting, fever or blood in the urine.

Most of these stones are formed in acidic urine. If urine can be made alkaline by increasing citrate excretion in urine, then oxalate stones can be prevented. There are many substances that can produce alkaline urine, like lemon juice, orange juice. Apple cider vinegar has been studied and found to produce more alkaline urine by producing citrate in the urine and hence it is recommended for preventing stone formation."

Apple cider vinegar can be consumed in limited quantity daily to fight kidney stones

How to use apple cider vinegar for kidney stones?

Apple cider vinegar can be consumed in many ways to get rid of kidney stones. It will also provide you other health benefits. To treat kidney stones you can mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and mix in a glass of water. Do not over consume this mixture. You can also use apple cider vinegar as a salad dressing as well.

Dr. Anil Kumar Varshney describes another way of using apple cider vinegar and describes, "Take two tablespoons of olive oil, one-two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and two tablespoons of lemon juice. This concoction increases lubrication and helps pass the stones easily."

Kidney Stones Home Remedies: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent kidney stones

Apple cider vinegar can help you deal with kidney stones naturally. But you should not completely rely on home remedies to treat kidney stones. Before trying any home remedy you must consult your doctor.

(Dr. Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant - Urology and Uro Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital)

Dr. Anil Kumar Varshney Senior Director- Urology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

