US Influencer Ends Up In Hospital With Kidney Stones After Following Viral Carnivore Diet

A Dallas-based social media influencer, Eve Catherine, revealed a shocking health scare after adopting the viral "carnivore diet". Her protein-heavy regimen, consisting of multiple eggs for breakfast, high-protein yoghurt for lunch, and a New York strip steak for dinner, landed her in the hospital. Although her primary care doctor had raised concerns about elevated protein levels in her urine during a routine check-up, Ms Catherine initially dismissed the warning. However, her condition rapidly deteriorated, requiring emergency medical attention, the New York Post reported.

She recalled a harrowing experience where she woke up one day to find herself urinating blood. She admitted to having a past obsession with protein, which led to her hospitalisation. During her stay, she was administered morphine and eventually passed a kidney stone. Ms Catherine claimed that her symptoms were a result of her high protein intake.

According to Mayo Clinic, high protein diets "may worsen how well a kidney works in people with kidney disease," hindering how the body filters out protein waste products.

High-protein diets can have unintended consequences, including:

- Reduced fibre intake, potentially leading to constipation, headaches, and bad breath

- Increased risk of heart disease due to consuming high amounts of saturated fats found in foods like red meat and processed meat

It's essential to maintain a balanced diet and consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making significant changes to your eating habits.

The carnivore diet

The carnivore diet, which consists mainly of protein-rich foods like meat, fish, and poultry, has gained significant attention on social media in recent years. However, health experts have repeatedly warned about the potential risks associated with this diet, including the development of kidney stones.

Experts caution that the carnivore diet can be inflammatory and pro-aging, likening it to "playing with fire." Despite these warnings, some health enthusiasts have been quick to dismiss the potential health risks.

Ms Catherine's recent health scare has sparked a renewed discussion about the importance of balanced eating. In response to her experience, she advised her followers, "Don't eat too much protein, OK? Don't neglect your fibre intake." Many users thanked the influencer for sharing her story and raising awareness about the potential side effects of trendy diets.