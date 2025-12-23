Kerala Reports Avian Influenza Outbreak In Alappuzha And Kottayam, Government Intensifies Surveillance

Kerala has reported a fresh outbreak of avian influenza, with the highly contagious viral disease confirmed in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, triggering emergency containment measures by multiple government departments.

What has shaken the farmers and others equally is the fact that this has occurred at the peak season of Christmas, as it's during this period that sales of poultry peak, with farmers stocking more than the usual.

The confirmation came after samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal tested positive for the virus.

In Alappuzha district, the infection has been detected across wards in eight panchayats - Nedumudi, Cheruthana, Karuvatta, Karthikappally, Ambalappuzha South, Punnapra South, Thakazhi and Purakkad.

While poultry birds were affected in Nedumudi, ducks were found infected in the remaining locations, reflecting the vulnerability of the region's duck-rearing belt, a critical livelihood source for many farmers.

Kottayam district has also reported avian influenza in four wards, Kuruppanthara, Manjoor, Kallupuraykkal and Velur.

The disease was confirmed in quails and chickens, prompting authorities to intensify surveillance and biosecurity protocols in the district.

Following the laboratory confirmation, the State government activated standard operating procedures for avian influenza outbreaks.

Culling of birds within a one-kilometre radius of infected premises has started, along with scientific disposal of carcasses and disinfection of farms and surrounding areas.

A surveillance zone extending up to 10 kilometres has been declared around the affected locations, with strict restrictions imposed on the movement, sale and transport of poultry, eggs and related products.

Officials said coordination is underway between the animal husbandry, health, revenue and local self-government departments to ensure swift containment and prevent the spread of the virus to new areas.

Veterinary rapid response teams have been deployed, and door-to-door inspections are being carried out in vulnerable pockets.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds.

While human transmission is rare, health authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid handling sick or dead birds, and immediately report unusual bird deaths to the Animal Husbandry Department.

The Health Department has maintained that there is no cause for panic but stressed that strict adherence to safety protocols is essential to contain the outbreak and protect both public health and livelihoods.

