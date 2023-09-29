World Heart Day 2023: Fitness Is The Key To A Healthy Heart; Look Out For These Workout Trends

World Heart Day 2023: Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking every day for better heart health

In today's fast-paced world, when screens and lazy lifestyles frequently control our daily routines, it's extremely common to overlook the remarkable benefits of physical activity for both our heart and overall wellness. Physical fitness is far more than just looks; it is a significant investment in our health. It not only strengthens our hearts and improves lung function, but it also greatly reduces the risk factors for coronary heart disease and heart attacks. In the rush of our hurried lives, we often neglect the vital necessity of maintaining a healthy heart. Prioritizing heart health, on the other hand, should be at the top of our list of health goals.

Fortunately, new fitness and activity trends make it easier than ever to keep our hearts strong and healthy. Let us look at these trends in a plain and understandable way.

1. The Power of Walking

Walking may appear to be a simple activity, but it is one of the most effective strategies to promote cardiovascular health. All you need are some excellent shoes and some motivation. Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking every day. This low-impact workout not only strengthens your heart, but it also clears your mind and improves your mood.

2. Yoga and Mindfulness

Stress and anxiety are commonplace in modern life, and they can be terrible for our hearts. A peaceful escape is made possible by yoga and mindfulness practices. With the use of these techniques, which also include meditation and deep breathing, stress can be reduced and cardiovascular health can be enhanced.

3. Pedalling to Health

Cycling is a great way to strengthen your heart, whether you choose to do it outside or on a stationary cycle. It is a mild exercise that is good for your joints and gets your heart rate up. Additionally, it's a great opportunity to discover your neighborhood or take beautiful routes.

4. Functional Fitness

Exercises for functional fitness concentrate on activities that resemble daily tasks like moving groceries or bending to tie your shoes. By easing the stress on your heart throughout daily activities, these workouts enhance balance, strength, and overall heart health.

5. Group Exercise Sessions

Participating in group fitness sessions can increase the fun and motivation of working out. You may have fun while boosting your cardiovascular fitness by enrolling in classes like Zumba, dance aerobics, or water aerobics. A sense of community and support might help you stay dedicated to your fitness goals.

6. Adopt wearable technology

In recent years, wearable fitness technology has exploded. Smartwatches and fitness bands are gadgets that can measure your steps, monitor your heart rate, and even give you exercise advice. They act as your accountability and motivational fitness partner.

7. Get Outside

Don't overlook the great outdoors. Hiking, swimming, and sports like tennis or basketball provide a refreshing change of environment while keeping your heart rate up. Exercising outside can also improve your mood and relieve stress.

8. Reduce your risk of injury

Injury prevention is essential for maintaining good heart health. Exercise habits can be disrupted by injuries, which can also put stress on the heart and the mind. Additionally, alterations in lifestyle brought on by injuries and slow recovery may have an adverse impact on cardiovascular health. Maintaining a regular fitness schedule that supports a healthy heart involves placing a high value on safe exercise techniques, moderation, and cross-training.

10. Training using high-intensity bursts (HIIT)

The popularity of HIIT workouts is growing due to its effectiveness. These exercises feature quick bursts of intensive exercise and rest intervals. Jumping jacks, squats, and even jogging in place are workouts that you may use to add HIIT to your program. It's a great technique to speed up your metabolism and raise your heart rate.

Incorporate regular exercise to your routine for better health.

Dr. Varun Bansal, Consultant, Cardiology and Cardio Thoracic surgery

