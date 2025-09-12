Is Ragi Good For Diabetics? 4 Simple Ways To Use For Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is a chronic conditions that can significantly affect one's quality of life. When left uncontrolled, diabetes can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, kidney disease, nerve damage, vision problems, and an increased risk of infections. Therefore, keeping blood sugar levels within a target range is of utmost importance to prevent these complications and promote overall well-being.

Eating right is one of the effective ways to manage diabetes. The foods you consume directly affect your blood sugar levels. A well-balanced diet focused on low-glycemic index (GI) foods can help stabilize these levels. Foods like whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats are particularly beneficial for maintaining steady blood sugar levels. Low GI foods release glucose more slowly, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar.

Ragi: A superfood for diabetics

"Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a superfood for people with diabetes. It is an excellent food choice for diabetics because it helps regulate blood sugar levels. The low glycemic index (GI) of ragi means it releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream, which helps prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar. Therefore, it is an ideal food for managing blood sugar levels effectively," said Dr Karuna Chaturvedi, Head - Clinical Nutrition, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida

Reasons why ragi is beneficial for diabetics

1. Low glycemic index

Ragi has a low GI, meaning it releases glucose gradually into the bloodstream, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

2. High in dietary fibre

The substantial fibre content in ragi slows down the absorption of glucose from the intestines, aiding in blood sugar control and promoting a feeling of fullness, which can help with weight management.

3. Source of magnesium

Ragi is rich in magnesium, which has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, potentially helping to manage type-2 diabetes.

4. Antioxidants

It contains antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications.

5. Gluten-free

Ragi is a great option for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, making it a versatile addition to many diets.

How to use ragi: Some easy methods

Ragi porridge: Turn ragi flour into a healthy porridge and enjoy it as your breakfast.

Turn ragi flour into a healthy porridge and enjoy it as your breakfast. Ragi roti : You can use ragi flour to prepare roti and enjoy it with various dishes.

: You can use ragi flour to prepare roti and enjoy it with various dishes. Ragi dosa or idlis: Fermented ragi can be used to make light and fluffy dosas or idlis, both excellent for blood sugar control.

Fermented ragi can be used to make light and fluffy dosas or idlis, both excellent for blood sugar control. Ragi snacks: Baking ragi biscuits or crackers provides a nutritious snack option.

Safety tips and precautions

Consume in moderation: Include ragi in your diet in small, balanced portions (around 30-50 grams of flour per day).

Include ragi in your diet in small, balanced portions (around 30-50 grams of flour per day). Pair with protein: Combine ragi with beans, nuts, or soy for sustained energy.

Ragi's amazing nutrient profile makes it a great staple for a diabetes-friendly diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.