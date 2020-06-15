International Yoga Day 2020: Morning Yoga Asanas To Revamp Your Mind And Body

Highlights
Mornings are an extremely impactful time of day. It is the time for auspicious activities and positive thoughts. How you start your mornings can decide the manner of your whole day ahead. The nourishing and healing, morning rays of the sun are absolutely essential for better health. What better way to reap these benefits than by incorporating a mindful and involved yoga practice session to your morning? Yoga is a holistic approach to everyday health. It is all inclusive. There is no age bar or any kind of exclusion. Here are some yoga poses you can start your day with.
Yoga poses you must try every morning
1. Surya namaskar (Sun Salutation)
The best recipe for everyday health and fitness is the practice of surya namaskar every morning. A beginner can start with the aim of 5 cycles every day. A regular practitioner can aim for 21 cycles a day and keep trying to increase their numbers but always remain within the comfort levels of your body. Be mindful of each and every posture. Pause at each asana with the appropriate breath. This is the perfect method to rejuvenate the system.
2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)
- Begin by standing straight
- Bend your right leg, bringing it off the floor
- Hold your foot with your hands and place the sole of your foot on the uppermost part of the right leg, inner thigh
- Bring your palms in Pranam mudra over your heart chakra
- Ensure that your back is straight and find your balance as you face forward
- Breathe normally as you hold the posture
- Repeat the same by alternating the position of your legs
3. Tadasana
- Stand with your feet together
- Keep your back straight
- Bring your palms together and interlock them
- Inhale and lift your stretch your arms up, palms facing outward
- Look up and gently drop your head back on your shoulders
- Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 1-2 times
4. Marjari asana (Cat Pose)
- Begin by standing straight
- Bend your knees and lower your upper body towards the floor
- Place your palms flat on the mat
- Place your knees down on the mat as well
- Ensure that your palms and knees are shoulder's width apart
- When you inhale, arch your back upward and look down
- When you exhale, arch your back inward and look up
- Repeat the same cycle 5 times
5. Vajrasan (Thunderbolt pose)
- Begin by standing straight
- Bend your knees and bring your lower body towards true floor
- Place your palms on the mat
- Gently place your knees on the mat
- Place your pelvis over your feet
- Bring your palms off the floor and place them over your knees
- Breathe normally as you hold this posture
A regular and routinely practice of these asanas will ensure a fit body. Every drop of water is important to make an ocean, similarly every single day of healthy activities ensures a lifetime of health, peace and happiness.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
