International Women's Day: Ladies, These Gluten-Free Rotis Can Be The Perfect Substitute To Atta Rotis, Especially If You Want To Lose Weight

These jowar rotis can provide you with essential B Vitamins

Highlights Jowar rotis are rich in fibre and are digested slowly

They contain healthy complex carbs

People with type 2 diabetes can also benefit from eating jowar rotis

International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8. On the special occasion, we are going to talk about a flat bread that is gluten-free and can be included in weight loss diet. For everyone with a gluten allergy, jowar is an excellent alternative grain to switch to. Jowar is a fibre-rich whole grain that can help in aiding better digestion, is a rich source of protein and is also good for diabetics. Being gluten-free is the top benefit of jowar.

But, how to include it in your diet? Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared an easy and sustainable way of including in jowar in your diet-jowar roti. Roti is a staple part of most Indians. From breakfast to lunch and dinner, one can eat roti in nearly every meal of the day.

"Jowar is gluten-free, high in fibre and contains complex carbs," says Shilpa in her IGTV. Complex carbs contain more nutrients than simple carbs. They are rich in fibre and are digested slowly. Complex carbs are more filling in nature and that's why they can be included in weight loss diet. What's more, complex carbs-rich foods can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes as they help in managing spikes in blood sugar levels. Jowar is a rich source of B vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and copper.

These jowar rotis can be included in weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Jowar roti: a simple and sustainable way to include jowar in your diet

For the dough

Add water (1 cup) in a pan. Add some salt to taste and let it come to a boil. Now add jowar flour or sorghum flour (1 cup) and mix it well. Add some oil to improve consistency. Now, steam it on low flame for two minutes.

Transfer the mixture to an atta parat. Add ghee (1 tsp) to soften the dough. Also add white and black sesame seeds (1 tbsp each) and knead the dough well (just like you knead regular atta dough). You can add some water if you feel that the dough is thicker than usual.

For the rotis

Now make small balls of the dough for preparing roti. Use dry jowar flour for rolling them into rotis. Place the roti on a tawa, cook well (for 2 minutes) from both sides. You can layer the rotis with some ghee for added flavour. Serve hot along with a sabzi of your choice. The best part about jowar rotis is that they can be included in a weight loss diet.

So, if you are looking for a healthier alternative to regular atta rotis, then these jowar rotis can be the perfect pick for you. Happy International Women's Day everyone!

