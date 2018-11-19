International Men's Day 2018: Top 5 Diseases Men Are More Prone To Than Women: Tips To Prevent Them

International Men's Day: The theme for International Men's Day 2018 is positive male role models.

International Men's Day or IMD is celebrated on 19th November every year. The significant day was inaugurated by Thomas Oaster in the year 1992 and was formulated a year earlier. It was later on revived by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, who was a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, in the year 1999. He chose to celebrate the day to mark his father's birth anniversary and celebrate how on that date in the year 1989 Trinidad and Tobago's soccer team had united the nation to qualify for the soccer world cup.

International Men's Day is now celebrated in more than seventy countries every year on November 19. Each year the day has a special theme. This year the theme for International Men's Day 2018 is positive male role models. International Men's Day is celebrated in a number of different ways. Public seminars, workshops, panel discussions, conferences, lectures, award ceremonies, art exhibitions, classroom activities are organized to promote the day. These various activities are held to bring attention to the day. The day focuses on issues related to men and encourages men to be positive male role models. All the more, it seeks to spread awareness regarding the various achievements and contributions that men have achieved in the past. These include their contributions to society, family, marriage and child care, and at the same time highlighting the discrimination against them.

Photo Credit: iStock

The primary objectives of International Men's Day are:

to promote men to become positive male role models;

to celebrate men's positive contributions to the community at large;

prevalence of male suicide in the world;

to focus on men's health and well-being;

to highlight discrimination against men;

to improve gender relations and promote gender equality in order to create a safer and better world

Have a look at some common diseases to which are men are more prone to than women:

1. Hypertension:

Dr. Gita Prakash siad, "Men are at a greater risk of hypertension than women. The main causes of hypertension are unhealthy diet, family history, stress levels and no physical activity. Also, men should keep a constant check on their cholesterol levels. In order to prevent the disease, they should eat a healthy diet specifically a low-fat diet, avoid stress and do some physical exercise every day. In order to avoid stress you can practice some breathing exercises or may be yoga."

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Prostate cancer:

"Men especially after the age of 40 are at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer. Therefore, they should get their Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and ultrasound test done regularly," doctor added.

3. Heart attacks:

The doctor further said, "Again the main reasons for heart diseases are high stress levels, excessive smoking or drinking. Also men with diabetes and high blood pressure are a higher risk of developing heart diseases. Therefore, you should keep an eye on your blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Apart from that make sure your cholesterol levels are low, you eat a healthy diet and avoid stress."

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Lung diseases:

She went on to say,"Men who are addicted to smoking or drinking are more prone to developing lung diseases or fatty liver disease. Hence, avoid smoking and drinking and eat a healthy and nutritious diet to prevent lung ailments."

5. Mouth cancers:

Dr. Gita Prakash said, "Usually men chew tobacco which is the primary reason for developing mouth cancers. So, avoid chewing tobacco as it can lead to mouth cancers."

Happy International Men's Day!

(Dr. Gita Prakash is a Family Physician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.