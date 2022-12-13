Intermittent Fasting Can Help Boost Heart Health, Control Diabetes And Much More, Here's How

Intermittent fasting improves your metabolic rate

Intermittent fasting has emerged as one of the popular ways to lose weight. It is basically an eating pattern that involves regular, short-term fasts or periods of no food consumption. Fasting for short periods of time helps people eat fewer calories, which results in weight loss over time. But intermittent fasting has many more health benefits than just helping one shed kilos. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, highlights the impact of intermittent fasting on heart health, diabetes, and a lot more.

"Many diets focus on what to eat, but intermittent fasting is all about when you eat. Intermittent fasting focuses on your meal timings and schedules that vary between voluntary fasting and non-fasting over a given period of time. Methods of intermittent fasting include alternate-day fasting, periodic fasting, and daily time-restricted feeding," she writes in the caption.

According to the health expert, intermittent fasting helps to reduce insulin resistance, which has a positive impact on all your systems. Terming it "great for heart health", Anjali Mukerjee says this fasting may also improve brain function as well as blood sugar levels in the body, which means it gets your diabetes under control. Intermittent fasting is also said to reduce inflammation, which is the key driver to all diseases.

Wondering why intermittent fasting is recommended for weight loss? Anjali Mukerjee is here with an answer. She explains that this form of fasting increases the metabolic rate, which leads to weight loss and also increases your health and life span.

The nutritionist further mentions the impact of this fasting on the life span of individuals. She said that several researchers have found "45% lower mortality rate" in people who practiced intermittent fasting.

As per Anjali Mukerjee, people who are not overweight should do intermittent fasting at least "once or twice a week." On the other hand, if one is overweight, the frequency may go up to "4-5 times a week."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.