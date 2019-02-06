Instead Of Fries Or Burger Opt For These High-Calorie Nutritious Foods

Good calories are not necessarily made up of low-calorie foods.

We all are under the impression that excessive calories are harmful for your health and may lead to weight gain. Well, not all calories are bad. Just as we distinguish between healthy and unhealthy fats, simple and complex carbs, in a similar manner we should also distinguish between good calories and bad calories. Good calories are not necessarily made up of low-calorie foods. Good calories come from high-calorie and even high-fat foods. The key to include them in your diet is the ratio of calorie count to nutritional value. Some good calories and healthy foods are those that provide lean-protein, healthy-fats and complex carbs from fresh, whole and nutritious foods. Bad calories are those that don't provide your body with good nutrition and instead make you gain weight. These come from processed foods, sugar, refined flours, unhealthy fats and artificial ingredients. In the following article we will explore some healthy foods which are high in calories but you can include them in your diet guilt-free.

Delhi-based nutritionist Pooja Malhotra lists some high-calorie foods which can be eaten in moderation:

1. Healthy nuts and seeds

Healthy nuts and seeds are nutrient rich. They contain healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals including zinc which can improve sexual health and boost immunity. They are high in calories as well. You can opt for roasted nuts as your evening snack. Nut butters are also an excellent way to get good calories into your daily diet. You can make with some of the healthy nuts like almonds, cashews or walnuts. Just make sure you do not add refined sugar to your nut butters. These are extremely delicious and you can add it on your smoothies or spread it to your toast.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cheese

Cheese is generally known to be a highly calorific food . However, the calorie and fat content in cheese is not as high as you think. Moreover, the calories in cheese depends on how the cheese is made and how much water the cheese contains. Furthermore, cheese in moderation can be a great source of essential nutrients like protein and calcium. You can have a slice of cheese in the evening or grate it on your salads and sandwiches.

3. Full fat yoghurt

Yogurt is rich in nutrients like calcium, protein and friendly bacteria that helps in keeping your gut healthy. Full fat yoghurt is nutritious and delicious. It keeps you full for longer; thereby helping you maintain a healthy weight. You can add full-fat yoghurt in your smoothies, desserts or oatmeal. But do not add sugar to your yoghurt. You can add fresh fruits, pepper or some nuts.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish is an excellent choice if you want to add calories to your diet. It is full of nutrients like calcium, fluoride and phosphorus. Fatty fish tends to be higher in calories than white fish. Fatty fish like salmon, cod, trout and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids which are excellent for brain. Oily fish has several health benefits, like lowering the risk of heart disease, improved mental ability, and protection from cancer, dementia and rheumatoid arthritis.

5. Homemade sweets

Sweets prepared at home with ghee, flour and healthy nuts and seeds can be consumed in moderation. These sweets are healthy as compared to the sweets available in the market and other bakery stuff. You can use some healthy alternatives while preparing them. These include wheat or nuts and even ghee instead of refined oil. But keep in mind, even these can be harmful if taken in excess quantities.

Photo Credit: iStock

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.