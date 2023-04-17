5 Signs You Are Not Eating Enough, As Per A Nutritionist

Meal planning can help ensure that you consume the required amount of calories

Eating sufficient calories is essential to maintaining overall good health. Calories are the measure of energy present in food that the body requires to carry out its day-to-day functions. Not eating enough calories can result in various health issues, such as muscle loss, fatigue, headaches, and even malnutrition.

It is important to understand that calorie needs vary from individual to individual and are dependent on a range of factors, including age, gender, height, weight, and activity level. To help us understand whether or not we're eating enough, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal lists some signs of not eating sufficiently.

Signs you are not eating enough, as per the expert:

1. Frequently feeling hungry

Undereating can cause hormonal shifts that increase hunger in order to compensate for inadequate calorie and nutrient intake.

2. Hair Fall

Hair loss may occur as a result of inadequate intake of calories, protein, and certain vitamins and minerals.

3. Disturbed sleep

Undereating has been linked to poor quality sleep, including taking longer to fall asleep and spending less time in deep sleep.

4. Low energy levels

Eating too few calories can lead to fatigue due to insufficient energy to exercise or perform movement beyond basic functions.

5. Irritability

Prolonged low calorie intake and restrictive eating patterns have been linked to irritability and moodiness.

Look at her reel:

You can avoid under-eating by following certain tips and lifestyle changes. To ensure that you are eating sufficient calories, here are several tips that can help:

Tracking your calorie intake is an effective way of ensuring that you do not go below the recommended limit. Use apps or online calculators to determine your calorie needs and track what you eat.

Meal planning can help ensure that you consume the required amount of calories. Plan your meals in advance by choosing healthy and nutrient-dense food options.

Eating smaller, frequent meals can help ensure that you are consuming enough calories while also enabling better digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Nutrient-dense foods provide a significant number of calories while also providing valuable vitamins and minerals essential for good health.

Consult with a dietician or a nutritionist to determine your calorie needs based on your body type and activity level. They can also help you design an eating plan to fulfil your calorie requirements.

Not consuming enough calories can lead to several health issues and even weight gain. Follow a balanced diet and consult with a professional to ensure that you consume the right amount of calories to maintain good health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.