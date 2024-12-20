Indians Lack Enough Vitamin D; Steps To Overcome It

Implementing these strategies can help overcome vitamin D deficiency

A significant portion of the Indian population is deficient in vitamin D despite ample sunlight. This paradox occurs due to several factors, including increased urbanisation, pollution, and lifestyle changes. Many Indians, especially in urban areas, spend most of their time indoors, reducing sun exposure. Additionally, skin pigmentation in Indians reduces the efficiency of vitamin D production compared to lighter skin tones. Dietary intake of vitamin D-rich foods is typically low in Indian diets, which often lack fortified products or vitamin D-rich natural sources like fatty fish and eggs. These combined factors contribute to widespread vitamin D deficiency in India. Keep reading as we share a list of steps you can follow to increase your vitamin D intake if you live in India.

9 Strategies to boost vitamin D levels

1. Increase sun exposure

Spend at least 15-30 minutes in the sun between 10 AM and 3 PM, when UVB rays are most effective. Expose arms, legs, and face directly to sunlight to allow sufficient vitamin D synthesis. For people with darker skin tones, longer exposure may be necessary to achieve optimal levels.

2. Consume vitamin D-rich foods

Include natural sources of vitamin D in the diet, such as fatty fish (salmon, sardines, and mackerel), egg yolks, red meat, and mushrooms. Vegetarians can particularly focus on mushrooms exposed to sunlight, as they provide a plant-based source of vitamin D.

3. Add fortified foods to your diet

Opt for fortified dairy products, plant-based milk (soy, almond, oat), and cereals. Many brands now enrich these products with vitamin D, helping bridge dietary gaps without major lifestyle changes.

4. Take vitamin D supplements

For those with severe deficiencies, doctors often recommend vitamin D supplements. These supplements, typically in the form of vitamin D3, can effectively raise and maintain healthy vitamin D levels. Follow medical advice for the correct dosage and duration.

5. Incorporate cod liver oil

Cod liver oil is a traditional and potent source of vitamin D. Consuming one teaspoon daily can significantly boost levels, as it also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which have additional health benefits.

6. Exercise outdoors

Engaging in physical activities like walking, running, or yoga outdoors can increase sun exposure while promoting a healthy lifestyle. This helps ensure regular vitamin D synthesis while improving overall well-being.

7. Reduce pollution exposure

Air pollution blocks UVB rays, limiting vitamin D production. Opt for outdoor activities in less polluted areas, such as parks, or plan trips to rural or coastal regions for improved sun exposure.

8. Monitor your vitamin D levels

Regularly check vitamin D levels, especially if you experience symptoms of deficiency like fatigue, bone pain, or muscle weakness. Early detection can help take timely corrective measures through diet and lifestyle changes.

9. Limit sunscreen use for short durations

While sunscreen is crucial for preventing skin damage, moderate sun exposure without sunscreen for 15-20 minutes helps vitamin D production. After this period, apply sunscreen to avoid excessive UV damage.

Implementing these strategies can help overcome vitamin D deficiency, promoting better bone health, immunity, and overall well-being for the Indian population.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.