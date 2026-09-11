The Union Ministry of Health on Friday announced that India has crossed 80 lakh Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, marking an "important milestone" against HPV infection and HPV-associated cancers.

In a post on X, the Health Ministry said: "India has crossed 80 lakh HPV vaccinations, marking another important milestone in strengthening preventive healthcare and advancing protection against HPV infection and HPV-associated cancers."

"With every vaccination, India takes another step towards a healthier, cancer-free future for its daughters," it added.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years and above was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rajasthan's Ajmer in February.

The initiative aims to eradicate cervical cancer among women in India.

By expanding access to the HPV vaccine, the programme is expected to protect millions of girls across the country from developing life-threatening cancers in the future.

Earlier this year, Indian-American radiation oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori said HPV vaccination could give India a decisive advantage in its fight against cervical cancer and help eliminate the disease in the coming years.

“Now, with the HPV vaccination, we have an upper hand, and in few years, we'll be able to eliminate cancer of the cervix from India,” Nori said in an interview with IANS.

The 2026 Padma Bhushan awardee described cervical cancer as preventable, detectable and curable, making the continued loss of lives particularly distressing for doctors working in oncology.

“Cancer of the cervix is preventable, is detectable, is treatable and curable,” he said.

Nori said about 200 women die of cervical cancer every day in India. He welcomed the introduction of free HPV vaccination for girls, saying it could substantially strengthen prevention efforts.

He also praised the changes he said had taken place in India's healthcare sector over the past 12 years, particularly in cancer prevention and treatment.

“A lot of significant positive changes have happened in healthcare,” he said.

Nori also cited the establishment of the National Cancer Institute and the expansion of cancer treatment facilities among the important steps taken during this period.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)