Increasing Intake Of These Nutrients Can Boost Your Weight Loss Significantly

Diet plays a critical role in weight loss by affecting calorie intake, metabolic rate, and fat storage. The type and quantity of foods consumed directly impact the balance between calories burned and calories consumed. Nutrient-rich foods can help regulate appetite, improve metabolism, and optimise bodily functions that aid in fat loss. Certain nutrients are especially effective in promoting weight loss by increasing satiety, boosting energy expenditure, or supporting fat oxidation. By focusing on specific nutrients, you can accelerate weight loss in a healthy, sustainable way. In this article, we outline a list of nutrients you should make sure to add to your diet if you want to lose weight at a good pace.

10 Nutrients you must consume more often for significant weight loss

Protein is essential for building and maintaining lean muscle mass, which increases resting metabolic rate. It also has a high thermic effect, meaning the body burns more calories digesting protein than carbohydrates or fats. Including lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, and tofu in your diet can curb cravings and boost calorie burning.

Dietary fibre slows digestion, stabilises blood sugar, and keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing overall calorie intake. Soluble fibre, found in foods like oats, fruits, and legumes, can also help reduce belly fat by improving gut health.

Healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, chia seeds, and walnuts, help regulate appetite hormones like leptin and improve insulin sensitivity. These fats also reduce inflammation, which is linked to obesity.

Calcium, found in dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods, plays a role in breaking down fat and reducing fat absorption. Adequate calcium levels may also improve metabolism and reduce fat storage.

Vitamin D supports calcium absorption and has been associated with better weight management. It may improve mood and energy levels, encouraging regular physical activity, and is found in fortified foods, fatty fish, and sunlight exposure.

Magnesium is crucial for energy production, blood sugar control, and reducing stress, which can lead to emotional eating. Foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and dark leafy greens are excellent sources.

Iron supports oxygen transport and energy metabolism, which are vital for effective workouts and calorie burning. Iron-rich foods like lean red meat, lentils, and spinach can prevent fatigue and improve physical performance.

Zinc plays a role in appetite regulation by supporting proper function of hunger hormones like ghrelin. It also boosts immune health, making it easier to maintain consistent exercise routines. Sources include nuts, seeds, shellfish, and whole grains.

Caffeine, found in coffee, green tea, and dark chocolate, can boost metabolism and promote fat oxidation. It also provides an energy boost for workouts, increasing calorie expenditure.

Capsaicin, the compound that gives chilli peppers their heat, can increase thermogenesis (calorie burning) and suppress appetite. Incorporating spicy foods into your diet may help boost metabolism and reduce caloric intake.

By incorporating these nutrients into a balanced diet, along with regular physical activity and proper hydration, you can achieve significant weight loss while supporting overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.