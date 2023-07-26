Immunity: Strategies To Lower Your Risk Of Influenza During Monsoon

Influenza can cause cold like symptoms and disrupt your routine

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a viral respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It typically affects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. Symptoms of influenza can include fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, body aches, fatigue, and headaches.

Regarding the risk of catching influenza in the monsoon season, it primarily depends on the region and climate. In general, influenza tends to be more prevalent during cold weather or winter seasons rather than the monsoon season. However, certain factors during the monsoon season may contribute to an increased risk. Keep reading as we list some of these factors.

4 Main factors which increase the risk of influenza in monsoon:

1. Crowded indoor spaces

During the monsoon season, people often stay indoors due to heavy rainfall. Close proximity in crowded spaces can enhance the transmission of influenza viruses.

2. Weakened immunity

Changes in temperature and humidity levels during the monsoon season may weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections.

3. Waterborne diseases

The monsoon season is associated with an increased incidence of waterborne illnesses, such as gastroenteritis. These illnesses can weaken the body's immune system, making individuals more susceptible to contracting respiratory infections like influenza.

4. Lack of ventilation

Due to continuous rainfall and high humidity, houses and buildings may have limited ventilation during the monsoon season. Poor ventilation may enhance the survival and transmission of influenza viruses.

Now that we understand what causes influenza, we can take steps to reduce our risk of catching it.

Strategies to lower the risk of influenza during monsoon:

1. Proper hand hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing.

2. Use hand sanitizer

When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to kill any flu viruses on your hands.

3. Avoid close contact with sick individuals

Stay away from people who are sick or showing flu-like symptoms, as the influenza virus can spread through respiratory droplets.

4. Wear a mask

Consider wearing a mask, especially if you are in close proximity to infected individuals or crowded places, to reduce the risk of inhaling respiratory droplets.

5. Practice respiratory etiquette

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of flu droplets.

6. Maintain good overall health

Strengthen your immune system by eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress.

7. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, herbal tea, and soups, to keep your body hydrated, which helps in maintaining a healthy immune system.

8. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces

Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops, to reduce the risk of contamination.

9. Avoid crowded places

During the monsoon season, try to avoid crowded areas where the risk of exposure to the influenza virus is higher.

10. Get vaccinated

Consult with your healthcare provider about getting a seasonal flu vaccine, as it is the most effective way to protect yourself from influenza.

It is important to maintain good hygiene practices like regular handwashing, covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and avoiding close contact with individuals who have flu-like symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.