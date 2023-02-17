Immunity: Can Adding Fruits To Your Diet Boost Your Immunity? 6 Fruits That Will Strengthen Your Immunity

Adding certain fruits to your diet can boost your immunity and overall health

Proteins, tissues, cells, and organs make up the immune system. Collectively, these perform physiological functions that fend off pathogens, which include the bacteria, viruses, and other foreign substances that cause sickness or infection.

An immunological response is triggered when the immune system comes into contact with a pathogen. Antibodies are produced by the immune system, which adhere to pathogen antigens and kill them.

Including some items in your diet may help you have a stronger immune system. One food group that can boost your immunity is fruits. Continue reading as we share what foods will help boost your immunity.

6 fruits that will help boost your immunity:

1. Oranges

Whatever time of year, oranges are very healthy for you. Every type of orange provides more than 100% of the required daily allowance of vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system. In addition to preventing cell deterioration and promoting collagen synthesis, vitamin C can help lower blood pressure and levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Frequency is important when it comes to fruits' ability to fend off or lessen the likelihood of catching a cold.

2. Papaya

Another fruit high in vitamin C is papaya. A single medium fruit has double the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C. Moreover, papayas contain the digestive enzyme papain, which has anti-inflammatory properties. The adequate amounts of potassium, magnesium, and folate found in papayas are all good for your general health.

3. Kiwi

Kiwis, like papayas, are naturally abundant in a wide variety of important nutrients, such as folate, potassium, vitamin K, and vitamin C. The white blood cells are strengthened by vitamin C to fight illness, while the other minerals in kiwis keep the rest of your body healthy. Kiwi is also known to boost happy hormones and may improve your mood along with your immunity.

4. Apples

Apples are excellent providers of fibre and unrefined sugars, but you already knew that. You might be surprised to learn that apple peels contain quercetin, a type of flavonoid plant pigment that supports a healthy immune system and reduces inflammation. The saying "one apple a day keeps the doctor away" is true! Eat the fruit whole, including the peel and all of its phytonutrients.

5. Pears

Another delicious fruit that is rich in vitamin C is pears. Make sure you eat the skin for the ultimate nutrient boost because they also contain anti-inflammatory flavonoids in their peels in addition to a lot of fibre and potassium. Pears can be added to juices, smoothies or in detox water.

6. Blueberries

Blueberries, which are low in calories and tasty to eat by the handful, contain natural antihistamines that can help reduce inflammation and the symptoms of allergies, such as a runny or stuffy nose that can be troublesome during the cold and flu season. Flavonoids, which improve your overall health and can help you feel spry during these frigid winter months, are abundant in antioxidants that keep you healthy.

These fruits are not only defective in strengthening your immune system but also have a high nutritional value. Incorporating these fruits in your diet can boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.