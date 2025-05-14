Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up About Speech Impairment: "Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem."

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, came under intense scrutiny following the release of his debut movie, Nadaaniyan. Few people are aware of his battle with a speech impairment, despite the fact that trolls were ready to condemn him. Ibrahim disclosed in a recent conversation that he has struggled with speaking since he was a little child and that he still needs to put in "a lot of effort" to improve it. Ibrahim discussed his speech impairment and his journey to overcome it in an interview with GQ India.

"Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing, and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I've had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It's not perfect; I'm still working really hard on it," he said.

Ibrahim's early health challenges necessitated medical attention and later forced his family to send him to boarding school in England, even while he was still battling with his speech difficulties. He characterised the encounter as a pivotal moment.

Overcoming speech difficulties in kids involves a combination of early identification, professional support, consistent practice, and a nurturing environment. Speech issues can stem from various causes like developmental delays, hearing problems, neurological disorders, or simply delayed speech. The first step is getting an assessment by a speech-language pathologist (SLP), who can pinpoint the specific issue whether it's articulation, fluency (like stuttering), voice, or language development. Early intervention often leads to better outcomes.

Here are key steps to help overcome speech difficulties in kids:

A certified SLP can evaluate your child and develop a customised therapy plan.

Reinforce what your child learns in therapy by practicing sounds, words, and simple sentences through fun games, songs, and storytelling.

Talk to your child frequently, read to them daily, and describe what you're doing during activities. This boosts vocabulary and listening skills.

Pictures, flashcards, and hand movements help kids understand and remember words more effectively, especially in early stages.

Avoid interrupting or correcting too harshly. Give your child time to express themselves and reward efforts, not just perfect speech.

Playdates and group activities help kids use language in natural settings, building confidence and communication skills.

Songs with repetitive, clear lyrics help children mimic sounds and improve rhythm, tone, and fluency.

Regular hearing checks and dental visits are crucial since ear infections or tongue-tie can interfere with speech.

Progress may take time, but regular sessions, homework from the therapist, and consistency are key to overcoming difficulties.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.