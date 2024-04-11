Hypertension: Here's How Watermelon Can Help Control Blood Pressure This Summer

Watermelon is a good source of potassium

High blood pressure or hypertension has become more common than ever. It is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Not just your heart, uncontrolled blood pressure can negatively affect your kidneys, eyes and more. However, blood pressure can be managed and controlled effectively with simple interventions. A healthy diet and an active lifestyle play a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers.

As the summer season is here, there are several seasonal fruits that can lower blood pressure naturally. One of these fruits is watermelon. This red, juicy fruit can offer multiple health benefits including controlled blood pressure. Read on to know how.

Know how watermelon can help control blood pressure

Watermelon contains an amino acid called citrulline. Your body converts citrulline to arginine and aids in the production of nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps relax the blood vessels and encourages flexibility in arteries, contributing to better blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Additionally, watermelons are also a good source of potassium, which is an essential mineral that naturally lowers blood pressure.

Studies have also highlighted that watermelon juice lowers blood pressure.

Other health benefits of this summer fruit

High water content of watermelons can help you stay hydrated in summer

It is well-packed with essential nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, vitamin A and C and more

Watermelon helps boost overall heart health and lower the risk of heart disease and stroke

It also contains anti-inflammatory properties

This summer fruits is also beneficial to your eyes and joints

People with diabetes can also eat watermelon guilt-free as it has a low GI value

Watermelon is also easy to digest and can help maintain a healthy weight

So, this watermelon season reap all the benefits of this hydrating fruit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.