Hypertension: Here's How Dehydration Affects Your Blood Pressure Numbers

Dehydration can be potentially dangerous to your blood pressure.

High blood pressure has become more common than ever. It silently increases the risk of serious heart conditions. From an unhealthy diet to a sedentary lifestyle, there are various factors that can contribute to unhealthy blood pressure numbers. Dehydration is quite common during the summer season. It can affect your overall health in more ways than one. Not many know that dehydration can negatively affect your blood pressure too. As you are more prone to dehydration during summer, it is essential to stay well-hydrated so that your blood pressure remains intact. Keep reading to know the link between dehydration and high blood pressure numbers.

Dehydration and blood pressure: Know the link

When you are dehydrated, your heart works harder to pump blood throughout the body. Additionally, medications for high blood pressure can cause dehydration.

Dehydration can cause potentially dangerous changes in your blood pressure.

Also, when you are dehydrated, your sodium levels rise which can make it harder to circulate blood.

On the other hand, extreme dehydration may cause low blood volume, leading to a drop in blood pressure.

So, it can be concluded that drinking plenty of water is crucial to keep blood pressure stable.

Other tips to maintain healthy blood pressure during summers

Add potassium-rich summer foods to your diet such as watermelon, banana, muskmelon and pomegranate.

Limit your salt intake for overall well-being of your heart

Exercise on a daily basis for healthy blood pressure

Manage stress levels

Quit smoking and limit your alcohol intake

High blood pressure is more dangerous than you think. It is crucial to monitor your blood pressure numbers on a regular basis. It will help you take steps to control it on time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.