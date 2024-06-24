Hypertension During Pregnancy: Here's How Pregnant Women Can Manage High Blood Pressure

Eating a nutritious diet supports overall health and can help maintain optimal blood pressure levels

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is consistently too high, potentially leading to health issues such as heart disease and stroke. Pregnant women can also experience hypertension, known as gestational hypertension or preeclampsia when accompanied by other symptoms like protein in the urine. This occurs due to various factors including hormonal changes, increased blood volume, and the body's adaptation to supporting the growing foetus. While some risk factors like genetics and pre-existing conditions cannot be changed, hypertension during pregnancy can often be managed and sometimes prevented through lifestyle modifications. Keep reading as we list some tips to help you manage hypertension.

8 tips to help pregnant women manage high blood pressure:

1. Monitor blood pressure regularly

Regular monitoring helps in the early detection of any significant changes, allowing for timely medical intervention. Use a home blood pressure monitor to check your blood pressure daily, preferably at the same time each day. Keep a record of the readings to share with your healthcare provider.

2. Follow a healthy diet

Eating a nutritious diet supports overall health and can help maintain optimal blood pressure levels, which helps reduce the risk of complications. Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit salt intake to reduce blood pressure.

3. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated helps maintain blood volume and reduces the risk of dehydration, which can contribute to high blood pressure. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, aiming for at least 8-10 glasses. Avoid sugary drinks and excessive caffeine.

4. Engage in regular exercise

Regular physical activity helps improve cardiovascular health, reduces stress, and aids in maintaining a healthy weight, all of which contribute to better blood pressure control. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise regimen.

5. Manage stress

Stress management techniques help reduce stress hormones, which can have a positive effect on blood pressure levels. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or prenatal massage. Ensure adequate rest and sleep.

6. Limit caffeine

You must reduce caffeine intake as it prevents spikes in blood pressure and ensures better overall health during pregnancy. Limit caffeine intake to less than 200 mg per day (about one 12-ounce cup of coffee) and avoid alcohol completely.

7. Take prescribed medications

Medication can effectively control high blood pressure and prevent complications when taken as prescribed. If your healthcare provider prescribes medication to manage blood pressure, take it exactly as directed. Do not skip doses or stop taking the medication without consulting your doctor.

8. Avoid active and passive smoking

Smoking and secondhand smoke can increase blood pressure and reduce oxygen supply to the baby, so avoiding them improves both maternal and foetal health. If you smoke, seek help to quit. Avoid exposure to secondhand smoke by staying in smoke-free environments.

By following these tips, pregnant women can effectively manage high blood pressure, contributing to a healthier pregnancy and reducing the risk of complications for both mother and baby. Always consult with a healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your lifestyle or treatment plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.