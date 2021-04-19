Hyperpigmentation Remedies: Nutritionist Shares 5 Hacks To Even Skin Tone

Skincare tips: Hormonal imbalance may affect pigmentation on skin

The search for a good skincare routine never ends. A perfect solution for problems like acne, pimples or sunburns is always in demand. One more such usually heard complaint is about uneven skin pigmentation or hyperpigmentation. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared some valuable tips to deal with this issue in her latest Instagram post. She provided a few simple yet effective hacks to get rid of uneven skin tone. She described a few conditions that might contribute to pigmentation along with tips that can help you manage these effectively.

Pigmentation: Follow these 5 tips and fight hyperpigmentation effectively

1. Maintain healthy hormonal balance

Moving on to the helpful hacks to reduce pigmentation, the first one includes keeping hormones in order. The diet expert says that estrogen and progesterone stimulate the overproduction of melanin when exposed to the sun. Hence, it is necessary to rule out PCOS and thyroid.

2. Drink enough water

The benefits of staying hydrated are too many. Pooja suggests drinking at least 2-3 litres of water daily to fight pigmentation effectively. Drinking enough water will also help you ensure better skin health and keep dehydration at bay.

3. Get enough of micronutrients

Consuming essential micronutrients like minerals and vitamins is a must for your overall health. It can be done by drinking vegetable juice daily. She shared her recipe for the juice in the caption. It reads, "Blend any three (or more) different colour vegetables with little water. Strain, add 50% (or don't strain) of the fiber back into the glass, add some lime juice and slurp it down immediately. Also, no fruits, only vegetables like tomato, cucumber, carrot with some celery or coriander leaves."

4. Eat enough protein

According to Pooja Makhija, uneven pigmentation can happen if you do not have enough intake of proteins. This macronutrient is essential for the body in several ways. It is also helpful in skin regeneration and new cell replacement.

5. Ensure better sleep

Lastly, one has to sleep for 7-8 hours to help the body recover. Pooja Makhija asks her followers to stop scrolling through phones and get ample rest instead.

The nutritionist laid down some of the useful tips to heal the extra pigmentation of the skin. One can easily inculcate them in the daily routine.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.