Dermatologist Shares 3 Daily-Use Products Causing Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is a very common and usually harmless skin condition where patches of skin turn darker than the original skin tone. This occurs when the cells responsible for producing melanin (the pigment that gives skin its colour), aka melanocytes, become overactive. The primary reasons behind an increased melanin production can vary. It includes age spots, melasma, sun exposure, certain medications, tanning products, tattoos and even post-inflammatory responses from acne or injuries. If you suffer from hyperpigmentation, it is recommended that you book an appointment with a dermatologist.

With that being said, do you know there are three products that can cause hyperpigmentation? Cosmetic dermatologist Jaishree Sharad has shared the names of these items which can lead to dark patches on the skin. Surprisingly, the products are “commonly used on the hair and skin.”

Three products that can cause hyperpigmentation

1. Hair colour

As per the dermatologist, “Many hair dyes contain PPD (paraphenylenediamine), a chemical that can cause irritation, allergic reactions, and skin darkening.” She explains in the video, “It also leads to Irritant contact dermatitis or Lichen planus pigmentosus, which is hyperpigmentation of the entire face and neck.”

2. Balms on the forehead

Jaishree Sharad adds, “These balms that you use for headaches or colds can lead to Irritant contact dermatitis and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. So you see a dark black band on the forehead.” She further adds in the caption, “Some ingredients can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, causing pigmentation over time.”

3. Perfumes

The dermatologist mentions, “Now, you often spray perfume directly on your skin, especially on areas exposed to the sun, like on the neck and that can lead to hyperpigmentation around the mouth as well as the neck.”

Additionally, she talks about the discolouration of various parts of the skin due to alcohol and fragrance compounds in the perfumes, which can react with UV rays and cause hyperpigmentation.

On a concluding note, Jaishree Sharad says, “So if you have a tendency for hyperpigmentation or if your parents have hyperpigmentation, you need to stay alert.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.