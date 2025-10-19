How To Glow This Diwali: Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Easy Tips

As Diwali celebrations kick in, delicious sweets, fried snacks, and late-night parties can leave your skin looking dull and bloated. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared three easy and practical tips to help you glow and feel light throughout the festive season. "Three easy tips to ensure that you glow like a firecracker this Diwali," she posted on Instagram.

Sharing her tips on Instagram, the nutritionist said that before going to any parties or even while at home, it is important to drink plenty of water.

She explained that during Diwali, indulging in sweets and fried foods can leave the body dehydrated, bloated and gassy, making one look heavier than they actually are, even in their most spectacular festive outfits.

Rujuta Diwekar also recommended carrying a banana in your car or handbag and eating it just before entering a party. According to her, bananas are prebiotic, which helps digestion and allows you to enjoy all the festive treats without discomfort.

The third and most important tip, Diwekar said, is to focus on recovery after late-night parties, fun, and card games, so that you are ready and looking fresh like a daisy the next day.

She suggested coming home to a glass of chaas (buttermilk) prepared with kala namak and jeera, adding only a small pinch of hing after pouring it into the glass, as adding it earlier can make it too strong.

"Stirring, sipping, and relishing this simple drink," she said, "can help one feel fresh and rejuvenated, ready to sparkle like a Diwali firecracker the next day."

