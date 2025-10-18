How To Get Enough Sleep And Quality Rest Amid Festivities

Diwali, the festival of light, is one of India's most celebrated festivals. It's a time filled with joy, vibrant decorations, delicious sweets, and the warmth of family and friends. During this festive season, most individuals are engaged in decorating homes, making rangolis, lighting diyas, exchanging gifts and enjoying sumptuous feasts. However, with the excitement of Diwali often comes a flurry of back-to-back celebrations and social gatherings. While the festivities are delightful and invigorating, they can also disrupt regular sleep patterns. Late-night parties, late meals, and heightened energy levels can lead to inconsistent sleep schedules, which may result in fatigue and reduced quality of rest. This overexertion can further contribute to poor health, making it difficult for you to get back to the routine post-festivities.

Here we've some tips to ensure healthy sleep routines and maintain quality rest amid the festivities.

Tips to ensure quality sleep during the festivities

1. Set a sleep schedule

While it can be quite difficult, try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even during the celebrations. This consistency helps regulate your body's internal clock.

2. Exercise

Amid Diwali celebrations, you are likely to skip exercising for a while. However, staying regularly active can not only help you stay fit but also ensure a healthy sleep routine.

Physical activity can help improve sleep quality. Engaging in light exercises during the day can reduce stress and make it easier to fall asleep at night.

3. Limit caffeine and sugar

While sweets and festive drinks are tempting, try to reduce your intake, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime, as they can interfere with sleep.

4. Limit screen time before bed

Try to avoid screens from phones, tablets, or TVs at least an hour before bed, as the blue light emitted can interfere with melatonin production.

5. Avoid heavy meals

Indulge in festive delicacies in moderation. Heavy meals and drinks right before bed can cause digestive discomfort and disturb sleep patterns.

Follow these tips to enjoy Diwali while prioritising your sleep and well-being amidst the celebrations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.