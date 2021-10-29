How To Enjoy Diwali Without Gaining Weight? Here Are Some Tips And Tricks

Diwali is the time to indulge in all the good food

Diwali is almost here and we are all excited about the celebrations. Food, for sure, is on our minds. The festival of lights brings to us an occasion when we can indulge in good food to our heart's content. There are seldom any rules to stop us from diving into sweets or fried foods. However, overeating and eating fast foods, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, can often lead to weight gain. You may have already made resolutions for a weight loss routine after Diwali. But don't let that veer you towards an unhealthy routine. Here are some simple tips to avoid gaining weight while enjoying your festive evenings.

1. Plan You Meals

This always helps! If there are evening parties to attend or get-togethers with heavy meals, balance it out with light and healthy food. Don't wait for a post-Diwali keto diet to lose weight. Instead, be mindful of your daily diet during the festival.

2. Control The Portions

You decide what food and how much of it goes into your body. Do not overeat, especially after sunset. Take only small portions of food on your plate. Choosing smaller plates for your meals is another trick that you can try. Try to fill your appetite up to 80 per cent and not more than that.

3. Drink Water

Keep yourself hydrated with water alone and ditch the health drinks or fruit juices. Water behaves like a natural detox for the body. This natural detox mechanism helps to cleanse the body during festive days too.

4. Do Not Skip A Meal Because Of A Party

If you enter a party with a terribly hungry stomach, there are high chances that you will end up overeating. Do not skip your lunch because you want to eat heavyweight food during an evening party. Instead, consume a healthy meal rich in greens and grains that will help detox the body.

5. Eat Slow

Do not rush. When you eat fast, you don't chew the food properly, which makes it difficult for the digestive system to assimilate all the nutrients. At the same time, rushing while eating can lead you to eat more. Instead, choose to eat slowly and enjoy every bit of the food.

6. Exercise

Do not rely on a post-Diwali workout session to lose weight. If you are consuming more calories than usual, you should also burn out those calories in time. Don't be a couch potato this festive season and gear up with your running shoes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.