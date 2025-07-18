How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? Dermatologist Answers

One of the greatest confusions everyone faces while taking care of their hair is shampooing. One of the more controversial questions is how often one should wash their hair. While some people believe in using shampoo and conditioner daily, others insist on doing it twice a week. So, which one is correct? Dermatologist Gurveen Garekar explains in an Instagram video.

She says, "You know what's the most common mistake people make in scalp and hair care: Frequency of shampooing. Don't know how people got the idea that more you shampoo more your hair fall. In fact, the opposite is true. Frequency of shampoo has got nothing to do with your hair loss or hair growth. It depends on factors like scalp type, your activity level, hauls the weather."

Gurveen further explains that rule of thumb is that if someone has a dry scalp, they should shampoo twice a week. Oily scalp requires minimum three times shampooing in a week which could be on alternate days. For Dandruff ridden hair, one should shampoo every alternate day. People who face excessive sweating with daily workout, should shampoo daily.

Additionally, if someone has dry scalp, they should use a gentle sulfate-free shampoo. For oily scalp, sulfate shampoos are recommended. If you have dandruff Dandruff, look for a shampoo containing salicylicole. "For daily, shampooing either gentle shampoo or a shampoo that mentions on the label that is meant for daily usage," she concludes.

Taking care of your scalp and hair requires a thoughtful approach. Understand your scalp type and adjusting your shampooing frequency accordingly. Choose the right shampoo for your scalp type and don't be afraid to experiment until you find what works best for you. With the right care and attention, you can achieve the healthy, luscious locks you've always wanted.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.