How Healthy Are Your Morning Favourites? Nutritionist Rates Them

When it comes to popular breakfast options, we usually think of cereals, juices, dosa, or poha. But are these actually healthy picks? Well, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has something to say about that. In her latest Instagram post, she rates some common Indian breakfast items – and the results might surprise you. She starts with poha by saying, “It's a 6 on 10 for me. It is light, easy to digest. It contains carbs, fiber but lacks protein. If you combine it with sprouts, it'll be a 10 on 10.”

"Next up, idli with sambar and coconut chutney gets a solid thumbs-up: “It's a 10 on 10 for me. Great balance of carbs, protein and fiber. Also, idli is fermented so it is great for your gut,” Nmami says.

Talking about thepla with curd, Nmami gives it a 5 out of 10 and remarks, “It has carbs, it has protein but lacks fiber.” For moong dal dosa, the nutritionist adds, “10 on 10 for me. Great balance of carbs, protein and fiber. Again, dosa is fermented, so great for your gut.”

But fruit juices? “Zero out of 10,” she says bluntly. “It will only spike your blood sugar levels and increase your sugar cravings throughout the day.”

Same goes for cereals — another 0 out of 10. Nmami says, “It will only increase your blood sugar levels, It is processed and also increase your sugar cravings throughout the day.”

In her caption, the nutritionist writes, “Whether it's poha from Maharashtra, idli from the South, paratha from Punjab, or upma from the West—our Indian breakfasts are rich in culture. But are they balanced?”

Nmami Agarwal also mentions how to upgrade your breakfast plate:

1. Add protein: Most breakfasts are high in carbs but low in protein. Include curd, paneer, sprouts, chana, or a boiled egg to stay full longer.

2. Include fibre: Add veggies to your poha, besan to your cheela, or a side of fruit. This helps digestion and balances blood sugar.

3. Healthy fats matter: Ghee, groundnut oil, or cold-pressed mustard oil are great choices in small amounts—they support hormones and brain health.

4. Smart drink swaps: Replace sugary tea or packaged juices with chaas, coconut water, or plain lemon water.

5. Portion check: Eat until you're satisfied, not stuffed. Mindful eating is part of a healthy lifestyle too.

“This works across India—customize it to your region, but keep the basics in mind. A balanced breakfast doesn't mean fancy food. It means the right mix of what you already love,” Nmami Agarwal concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.