Hina Khan Diagnosed With Mucositis During Cancer Treatment; Here's What You Need To Know

In June, Hina revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

Hina Khan recently shared on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with mucositis, a side effect of her chemotherapy treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. In her post, Hina mentioned that she is following her doctor's advice to manage the condition but asked her fans for any helpful remedies, stating, "It's really hard when you can't eat." Throughout her cancer journey, Hina has been documenting her experiences, including treating herself to some of her favourite desserts, like cookies and macarons, and enjoying outings, such as a recent trip to Lonavala last month.

In June, Hina revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, expressing her determination to fight the disease. She reassured her followers, saying, "I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to come out even stronger." Read on as we discuss what is mucositis, how can chemotherapy cause mucositis, and what other factors can cause it.

What is mucositis?

Mucositis is the painful inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes lining the digestive tract, particularly in the mouth and throat. It is a common side effect of cancer treatments, especially chemotherapy and radiation, that target rapidly dividing cells, which includes the cells in the mucous membranes.

Can chemotherapy cause mucositis?

Chemotherapy can cause mucositis. Chemotherapy drugs, especially those that are designed to target fast-growing cancer cells, also affect other rapidly dividing cells in the body, such as the cells in the lining of the mouth and gastrointestinal tract. This leads to inflammation, pain, and sores, which are characteristic of mucositis. The severity of mucositis depends on the type of chemotherapy, dosage, duration of treatment, and individual patient factors.

What factors can cause Mucositis?

Mucositis is primarily caused by cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, but several other factors can contribute to its development. Here are the main causes:

1. Stem cell transplantation

Patients undergoing haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (bone marrow transplant) often receive high doses of chemotherapy or radiation, which increases the risk of developing mucositis.

2. Infections

Viral, bacterial, or fungal infections in the mouth can cause or exacerbate mucositis. For instance, infections like oral thrush (caused by Candida albicans) can worsen the condition.

3. Poor oral hygiene

Inadequate oral care can increase the risk of mucositis. Poor hygiene leads to bacterial overgrowth, which can irritate the mucous membranes and contribute to inflammation and sores.

4. Dehydration and malnutrition

Dehydration can lead to dry mucous membranes, making them more susceptible to irritation and damage.

Malnutrition or deficiencies in essential nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, and E, or zinc, can impair the body's ability to repair damaged tissues, increasing the risk of mucositis.

5. Genetic factors

Some individuals have genetic predispositions that make them more sensitive to chemotherapy or radiation, increasing their risk of developing mucositis.

6. Tobacco and alcohol use

Smoking and alcohol consumption can irritate the mucous membranes, worsening mucositis or increasing the risk of its onset during cancer treatments.

7. Existing oral conditions

Pre-existing oral conditions like gum disease, cavities, or mouth sores can increase the risk of mucositis when undergoing cancer treatment.

By understanding these factors, patients and healthcare providers can take steps to reduce the risk and manage mucositis more effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.