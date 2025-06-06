Highly Transmissible New Covid-19 Variant NB.1.8.1 Found In The UK; What Are The Symptoms?

After India, China, the US and many other countries, the new Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 has been detected in the UK. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that NB.1.8.1 has triggered a sharp rise in hospitalisations across China. India is also witnessing an uptick in Covid-19 cases with 5364 active covid cases as of Friday morning. Around 500 fresh infections were reported in the past 24 hours with Kerala being the most affected state followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, according to the Health Ministry Data.

Is the new variant dangerous?

NB.1.8.1 is a descendant of the Omicron family. Like other Omicron sub-variants, NB.1.8.1 appears to be highly transmissible. The strain was first detected in the US between late March and early April among international travellers arriving at US airports.

The World Health Organisation has classified NB.1.8.1 as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, it is important to follow all precautions as it is spreading rapidly.

What are the symptoms of NB.1.8.1?

The new variant does not have any unique characteristics. Symptoms are generally mild to moderate. However, elderly and immune-compromised people remain at higher risk for severe disease.

Infected individuals have reported the following symptoms so far:

Fever

Dry cough

Sore throat

Headaches

Loss of appetite

Body aches

Fatigue

Loss of taste and smell

Runny nose

Who is at a higher risk?

According to experts, the NB.1.8.1 sub-variant does not cause serious illness. Symptoms are usually mild to moderate. However, individuals with pre-existing conditions, unvaccinated persons, people with weekend immunity and older adults are at a higher risk of serious illness.

What should you do?

"There's no need to panic. To protect ourselves and those around us, it's important to practice good respiratory hygiene. This includes wearing a mask, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and maintaining a safe distance where possible. It may be wise to avoid non-essential travel, large gatherings, and outings for the time being," said Dr. Sharad Joshi, Director & HOD, Pulmonology and Paediatric Pulmonology, Max Healthcare.

Health experts in the US have emphasised that while NB.1.8.1 does not appear to cause more severe illness, it is spreading faster than earlier variants.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.