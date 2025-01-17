High Protein Fruits For Weight Loss

Protein is an essential macronutrient that can keep you full for longer, resulting in weight loss. Protein is also known as the building block of the human body. Besides weight loss, protein increases muscle mass, improves bone health, boosts metabolism and lowers blood pressure. Eggs, chicken, fish, almonds, cottage cheese, lentils, quinoa and dairy products are a few good protein sources. Many also switch to protein powders to fulfil their daily protein requirements. Not many know that some fruits are also good sources of protein that should be a part of your diet.

High-protein fruits

Fruits are highly nutritious. Adding these high-protein fruits to your diet can help your body receive many other essential nutrients.

1. Guava

Guava is one of the most protein-rich fruits. One piece of guava contains around 1.4 grams of protein. Guava is also an excellent source of vitamin C which can help boost immunity.

2. Kiwi

Kiwi is also a good source of protein. It can also help boost immunity, improve digestion, promote skin health and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

3. Avocado

Avocado has recently gained popularity. It is an amazing source of protein, healthy fats and fibre.

4. Banana

Bananas are easily accessible and highly nutritious. It is a popular source of potassium. You can start your day with a banana to load up your diet with protein, vitamin B6, vitamin C, fibre, folate and magnesium.

5. Apricot

Apricots can be easily added to your diet. Dried apricots can be enjoyed as a quick snack that can beat hunger pangs as well as sweet cravings. Add dried apricots to trail mix, salads or smoothies.

6. Jackfruit

Jackfruit can eaten in a variety of ways. Jackfruit contains protein, fibre, vitamin A, magnesium and potassium. It may also help manage diabetes effectively.

7. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is well-packed with nutrients. It is low in calories and high in fibre, vitamins and minerals. Pomegranate is also a good source of protein among fruits.

If you are trying to lose weight, add these fruits to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.