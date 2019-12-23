High Blood Pressure Prevention: Make These Simple Changes To Fight Hypertension Naturally

High blood pressure prevention: These simple modification can help you control hypertension naturally

Hypertension or high blood pressure can be managed easily with simple lifestyle changes. Uncontrolled blood pressure can increase the risk of many health issues especially heart diseases. Many factors are associated with increased blood pressure. Poor lifestyle and dietary habits are some major contributors to high blood pressure. You should keep a constant check on high blood pressure to ensure healthy numbers. According to a recent study long working hours can also contribute to high blood pressure. The study published in the American Heart Association's journal- Hypertension claims that long working hours can trigger high blood pressure in overworked employees. From working hours to dietary changes you can modify many factors affecting your blood pressure. Here are some healthy modifications you can make to control hypertension naturally.

Hypertension: Ways to control hypertension naturally

1. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help you reduce the risk of many health issues naturally. It can also help you control high blood pressure and boost heart health. Regular exercise will stop the development of high blood pressure. It will also control other factors that can contribute to increased blood pressure like being overweight. You do not have to spend hours at the gym for healthy blood pressure. A simple morning walk can also give you positive results.

2. Make necessary changes in your diet

The food you eat affects almost every process inside your body. Your diet also leaves an impact on your blood pressure. Adding some foods to your diet can result in naturally controlled blood pressure. Some foods which you can inculcate in your diet for healthy blood pressure numbers may include- yogurt, green leafy vegetables, bananas, oats, berries, seeds, olive oil and fiber-rich foods. You should also reduce your salt intake.

3. Manage stress

Stress can affect your health in various ways. Many day to day factors can contribute to increased stress. Stress can also put you at a higher risk of hypertension. If you experience too much stress throughout the day, make necessary changes to reduce blood pressure. Exercise, yoga and meditation can effectively control stress. If you have long working hours you must take small breaks to fight stress.

4. Quit smoking

The health hazards associated with regular smoking are quite popular. Smoking can also raise your blood pressure. If you are a regular smoker you must try to quit as soon as possible. If unable to do so, seek medical help to quit smoking.

