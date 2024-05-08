High Blood Pressure In Children: Know Symptoms, Causes And Complications

High blood pressure is also known as a silent killer

High blood pressure is common but can be serious if left untreated. Uncontrolled blood pressure numbers increase an individual's risk of developing heart conditions. Hypertension primarily affects adults, however, it is now becoming common in children and teens. There are several factors that are used to determine the normal range of blood pressure in children. Some of these include gender, age and height. High blood pressure in youth is linked to health problems later in life. However, these can be prevented with timely interventions. Here, let's understand the causes, symptoms and complications of high blood pressure in children.

Here are the symptoms, causes and health risks

Causes

There are mainly two types of hypertension in children:

1. Primary hypertension

It is more common in teens and adults. Primary hypertension is often due to lifestyle factors. One's genes may also play a role. Some possible causes include:

Family history

Obesity

Excessive salt consumption

Diabetes

2. Secondary hypertension

It is more common in children than adults. Underlying health condition is usually the culprit: Some common causes are:

Kidney disorders

Hyperthyroidism

Hormonal issues

Heart or blood vessel disorder

Sleep disorders

Uncontrolled stress

Some medication

Symptoms

High blood pressure does not always show symptoms which is why it is also known as a silent killer. However, in severe cases, children may have symptoms such as:

Nausea or vomiting

Headache

Chest tightness

Palpitations

Shortness of breath

Changes in vision

Complications

When left untreated, high blood pressure can be extremely harmful to both adults and children. Here are some complications of pediatric hypertension:

Children who have high blood pressure are likely to be hypertensive as adults if left untreated.

If the child's high blood pressure continues till adulthood, it can lead to complications such as:

Heart disease

Stroke

Heart failure

Kidney disease

High blood pressure can be effectively managed at every age. Diet and lifestyle modifications play a crucial role in controlling blood pressure numbers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.