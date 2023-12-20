Here's Why You Should Incorporate Black Turmeric Into Your Diet

The curcumin in black turmeric has been linked to improved brain health

Black turmeric, scientifically known as Curcuma caesia, is a rare and highly valued variety of turmeric. It is nicknamed 'Black Turmeric' due to its dark blue or blackish colour, which differentiates it from the common yellow turmeric.

In traditional medicines, black turmeric has been used for its potential medicinal properties. It contains several bioactive compounds like curcuminoids, essential oils, and flavonoids, which may contribute to its health benefits.

The potential health benefits associated with turmeric (including yellow turmeric) are primarily attributed to its active compound called curcumin. In this article, we discuss in detail the various ways in which black turmeric can boost our health.

10 Ways in which consuming black turmeric can boost our health:

1. Anti-inflammatory properties

Black turmeric contains curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory effects. These properties can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and respiratory conditions.

2. Boosts immune system

The presence of antioxidants in black turmeric helps strengthen the immune system, protecting the body against infections, viruses, and other diseases.

3. Enhances digestion

Black turmeric stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, promoting healthy digestion and reducing problems like bloating, gas, and indigestion. It may also help in preventing gastric ulcers.

4. Supports liver health

Black turmeric aids in the detoxification process by promoting liver health. It helps to flush out toxins and supports the regeneration of liver cells, which can improve overall liver function.

5. Improved brain health

The curcumin in black turmeric has been linked to improved brain health. It can enhance memory, boost cognitive function, and help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

6. Natural pain relief

Black turmeric has analgesic properties that can help alleviate pain and discomfort. It may be beneficial for individuals suffering from chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia or arthritis.

7. Cardiovascular health

Consuming black turmeric can have positive effects on cardiovascular health. It helps lower bad cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and prevent the buildup of plaque in arteries, reducing the risk of heart disease.

8. Anti-cancer properties

Curcumin in black turmeric exhibits anti-cancer properties by inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and preventing their spread. It may be beneficial in the prevention and treatment of various types of cancer.

9. Skin health benefits

Black turmeric can improve skin health by reducing inflammation, promoting wound healing, and combating various skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, and eczema.

10. Improves overall well-being

By providing various health benefits, black turmeric improves overall well-being. It can enhance energy levels, boost mood, reduce stress, and promote better sleep quality, leading to a healthier and happier life.

While black turmeric shares some similarities with yellow turmeric, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional or herbalist before using it for medicinal purposes. They can provide you with personalised advice based on your specific health conditions and needs. Additionally, it is important to remember that like any other herbal supplement, its consumption should be moderate and mindful.

In conclusion, while black turmeric may have potential health benefits, further scientific research is needed to validate these claims. It is always advisable to seek professional guidance to make informed decisions about your health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.