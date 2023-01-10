Here's Why You Should Eat Nuts Daily In Winter Season

Nuts can help you stay naturally warm in winter season

There is no surprise that nuts are extremely nutritious and a great addition to our diets. However, these little filling foods provide our bodies with a variety of benefits in winter. Hence, it is important to understand the benefits of eating nuts in winter and which nuts are the best for us. Read on as we share the many benefits of eating nuts in winter and which nuts you should add to your winter diet.

Why should you eat nuts in winter?

Nuts are a quick and healthy snack when you are craving a quick bite. However, it also has many other benefits. Here are some of the benefits of eating nuts:

1. Improves skin health in winter

These tasty sweets hydrate your skin and hair, which is a lesser known benefit. You can acquire silky hair, smooth skin, and even a sharp mind by eating walnuts, which are rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. What an ideal combination: beauty and intelligence.

2. Keeps the body warm

Uncomfortably chilly temperatures are undoubtedly demoralising during the sternest winters. However, consuming peanuts, cashews, almonds, and walnuts can make you feel heated.

Our body produces more heat than usual because the good fats we eat insulate it and take longer to digest. The best thing about them is how lightweight they are to carry.

3. Boosts immunity

Nuts have been proven to boost our immunity. Almonds include a variety of minerals that help maintain a healthy immune system and protect cells from harm. These nutrients include potassium, calcium, phosphorus, iron, vitamin E, and protein. You can get all these health advantages no matter what kind of almonds you consume. It makes sense why almonds are regarded as one of the foods that enhance immunity the most.

4. Aids weight loss

Nuts, seeds, and dried fruits are all delicious foods that are high in fibre. Fibre helps with digestion, keeps you fuller for longer, and promotes weight loss. Additionally, fewer calories are absorbed by our systems from nuts than from other foods, according to research. In addition, a study revealed that those who consume two or more servings of nuts each week are far less likely to gain weight than those who do not.

5. Good for the heart

The prevalence of heart disease among young individuals is dangerously increasing. Most nuts contain heart-healthy elements like fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, unsaturated fats, and vitamin E. Almonds and walnuts are examples of tree nuts that lower blood cholesterol. Additionally, pistachios' flavourful nuts can reduce blood pressure. The greatest nuts for reducing your top and bottom readings are pistachios.

Which nuts should you eat in winter?

Like most foods, nuts can also be consumed as per the season to gain maximum benefits from them. Here are some nuts you can add to your winter diet:

1. Peanuts

One of the most popular nuts worldwide and has been for a while now are peanuts. Although peanuts are not normally a low-fat food, eating them uncooked in the winter can be quite beneficial. That's because they contain a lot of resveratrol, which naturally hydrates and nourishes dry skin. That can be helpful in the winter when the weather changes and skin has dry areas.

2. Pistachios

Pistachios, which are high in vitamin E, protect the skin from UV radiation, which are a major cause of skin cancer. By scavenging free radicals, the antioxidants in pistachios also delay the ageing process of the skin. Pistachios are special in that they have a high concentration of the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which are crucial components in the treatment of eye problems.

3. Walnuts

Nutrient-rich walnuts aid in keeping your body warm and your brain in good shape. Omega 3 fatty acids, which are abundant in walnuts and aid in keeping the skin and hair moisturised. Everyone is aware that the winter months can be quite drying so improve your intake of omega 3 fatty acids to help your skin, hair, and brain.

4. Almonds

Vitamin E, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and other nutrients are abundant in almonds. All of these nutrients are necessary to maintain a robust immune system. Don't neglect almonds in winter when they can provide you with a much-needed boost.

5. Cashews

If consumed in moderation, cashews, which have a relatively reduced fat content, can help with weight loss. Cashews include unsaturated fatty acids like linoleic and linolenic acids, which are crucial in the prevention of arteriosclerosis and stroke. Because vitamin E is present, they also have anti-aging qualities.

Add these nuts to your winter this year to gain their benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.