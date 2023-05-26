Here's Why You Should Consume Sufficient Vitamin K & Its Sources

Vitamin K is an essential nutrient that helps facilitate many functions in the body

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in blood clotting, bone health, and heart health. It is primarily known for its role in blood coagulation as it activates several proteins involved in the clotting process. Without adequate vitamin K, bleeding disorders can occur, such as excessive bruising or hemorrhaging.

In addition to blood clotting, vitamin K is essential for bone health. It helps to activate proteins that stimulate bone growth and mineralization as well as inhibit the breakdown of bone. Studies have shown that vitamin K supplementation can help improve bone mineral density, reducing the risk of fractures.

Furthermore, vitamin K also plays a role in heart health by helping to prevent the buildup of calcium in arteries. This can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Some studies have suggested that vitamin K2 may be more effective in reducing the risk of heart disease compared to vitamin K1, although more research is needed in this area.

The amount of vitamin K needed varies depending on age, sex, pregnancy and lactation status, and overall health. However, deficiency of vitamin K is quite rare in healthy adults and is more common in individuals with malabsorption or liver disorders.

Symptoms of vitamin K deficiency include easy bruising, excessive bleeding, and prolonged clotting time. You can treat vitamin K deficiency by consuming foods rich in vitamin K. Keep reading as we share vitamin K-rich foods you can add to your diet.

6 vitamin K-rich foods you can add to your daily diet:

1. Kale

This leafy green vegetable is an excellent source of vitamin K, providing over 680% of the daily value of vitamin K in just one cup. Kale is also rich in antioxidants, calcium, and vitamin C, making it a nutritious addition to any diet.

2. Spinach

Another leafy green that is a great source of vitamin K, spinach contains over 180% of the daily value of vitamin K in just one cup. Spinach is also high in antioxidants, iron, and vitamin A, and can be enjoyed raw or cooked.

3. Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable is not only a good source of vitamin K but also contains fibre, vitamin C, and other important nutrients like folate and potassium. One cup of cooked broccoli provides around 92% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K.

4. Green beans

These popular vegetables are a great source of vitamin K and also provide other important nutrients like vitamin C, fibre, and potassium. One cup of cooked green beans contains around 14% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K.

5. Avocado

This fruit is a good source of vitamin K, providing around 20% of the recommended daily intake in just one medium-sized avocado. Avocados are also high in healthy fats and fibre and can be used in a variety of dishes like salads, sandwiches, and smoothies.

6. Fermented Foods

Foods that are fermented, such as sauerkraut or kimchi, can be a good source of vitamin K. The fermentation process increases the vitamin K content in these foods, making them a great addition to any diet.

In conclusion, vitamin K is an essential nutrient that helps to control blood clotting, maintain bone health, and prevent heart disease. It is naturally found in some foods and can also be obtained through supplementation, although care should be taken not to exceed the recommended daily dose as excessive vitamin K can interfere with blood thinning medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.