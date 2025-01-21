Here's Why You Must Take Vitamin K Along With D & How It Can Boost Your Health

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in blood clotting, bone health, and cardiovascular health. It exists in two main forms, vitamin K1 which is found in green leafy vegetables, and vitamin K2 which is found in fermented foods and certain animal products. By activating proteins involved in blood coagulation and calcium regulation, vitamin K ensures proper healing of wounds and prevents arterial calcification, which can lead to heart disease. Keep reading as we share a list of benefits of consuming more vitamin K along with how taking vitamin D along with it can boost your health.

Why do we need vitamin K?

Vitamin K is vital for several biological processes:

1. Blood clotting

Vitamin K activates clotting factors in the blood, which are essential to stop bleeding when injuries occur. Without adequate vitamin K, the body cannot effectively form blood clots, leading to excessive bleeding even from minor cuts.

2. Bone health

Vitamin K is integral to bone metabolism. It activates a protein that binds calcium to the bone matrix, strengthening bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

3. Cardiovascular health

Vitamin K helps prevent calcium buildup in blood vessels, reducing arterial stiffness and lowering the risk of heart disease. It achieves this by activating a protein which inhibits calcification in arteries.

4. Cognitive health

Emerging research suggests that vitamin K may support brain health by protecting neurones from oxidative damage, potentially slowing age-related cognitive decline.

5. Skin health

Vitamin K can also support skin healing by promoting proper blood flow and tissue repair, particularly after surgeries or injuries.

Why should vitamin D be taken with vitamin K?

Vitamin D and vitamin K work synergistically to promote optimal calcium metabolism and enhance overall health. Here's why they should be taken together:

1. Calcium regulation

Vitamin D increases calcium absorption in the intestines, ensuring adequate calcium levels in the bloodstream. However, without vitamin K, this calcium may deposit in arteries and soft tissues, potentially leading to calcification and cardiovascular issues. Vitamin K ensures that calcium is directed to bones and teeth by activating proteins and preventing harmful deposits elsewhere.

2. Bone health synergy

While vitamin D enhances calcium absorption, vitamin K ensures that this calcium is efficiently utilised to strengthen bones. Together, they maximise bone mineral density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

3. Cardiovascular protection

Vitamin D, without sufficient vitamin K, can lead to an increased risk of arterial calcification. Vitamin K offsets this risk by activating proteins that prevent calcium buildup in blood vessels, ensuring cardiovascular health.

4. Improved health outcomes

Research has shown that taking vitamin D and K together improves their individual benefits, including better bone density, reduced fracture risk, and enhanced cardiovascular health, compared to taking them alone.

To maximise the benefits of both vitamins, consider taking a combined supplement or consuming foods rich in both, such as leafy greens, fermented foods, fatty fish, and fortified dairy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.