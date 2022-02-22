Here's Why You Must Know The Reasons For Bleeding Gums

Gums can bleed with usage of hard toothbrush and brushing too vigorously

Bleeding of gums, a familiar issue observed among adults and young children, is also a common symptom of gingivitis or gum diseases characterized by swelling and redness in the gums and irritation. It can be caused due to usage of hard toothbrush, consuming hard food or possibly brushing too vigorously. This is more likely to happen if the person has persistent plaque or tartar buildup which eventually roots up to gingivitis in the teeth cavities or gums resulting in a small cuts and bruises while brushing, flossing or eating hard foods.

Most cases of bleeding gums may be a result of several other problems apart from gum disease, it is, however, important to take notice if this issue persists. If changing your brushing habits or other hygiene practices does not improve the condition, it is reasonable to seek medical attention as bleeding of gums can also be a sign of leukemia, and must not be ignored.

Can Leukemia cause Bleeding Gums?

Leukemia is the cancer of blood cells which can be both chronic or acute in nature. Often, the early symptoms of chronic leukemia may be so mild that they may go unnoticed. For patients with acute myeloid leukemia, the gums begin to swell which makes it easier to injure them and cause bleeding while brushing. Acute leukemia develops swiftly and may be accompanied by unexpected, more visible symptoms. Bleeding of gums can be an early warning sign for both types of leukemia. The other symptoms to watch out for include bruising of the gums, tongue or inner cheeks, lesions or sores in the mouth, swollen gums, pale gums or paleness inside the mouth, an overgrowth of gum tissue around the teeth, which may cause the shape or size of the teeth to change in appearance.

Identifying Bleeding Gums in Children

A low platelet issue among kids or adults can cause problems with gums bleeding or bruising. People with leukemia may have bleeding of gums even though they do not have any gum diseases. Children are more likely to be affected with acute leukemia, where the symptoms may appear suddenly. On observing an issue of bleeding gums among children, it is necessary to address the problem which could have resulted due to multiple reasons such as lack of hygiene, brushing or flossing, and should not be ignored.

Treating Bleeding Gums

Treating patients with leukemia-led bleeding of gums requires maximum care and caution. The treatment process includes chemotherapy or radiation therapy to kill the cancerous cells. This may have a dreadful consequence on the person's immune system, causing more implications on their oral health such as mouth sores and more frequent infections. Before starting the process, some dentists also suggest filling cavities and treating other severe gum infections and diseases thereby, safeguarding their oral health.

It must be noted that although bleeding gums are a common symptom of leukemia, it can be caused due to other oral health problems. It is advisable to consult a doctor if taking control of hygiene practices does not stop or improve bleeding and other symptoms start showing up, in both adults and children.

(Dr. Sachin Jadhav, Group Head - Haematology & BMT Department, HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru)