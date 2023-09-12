Here's Why We Need Antioxidants & Foods Rich In Antioxidants

Various fruits and veggies are abundant in antioxidants

Antioxidants are compounds that help protect our cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. Free radicals can form through natural processes in our body and are also present in the environment, such as air pollution and cigarette smoke. If free radicals accumulate in our bodies, they can cause oxidative stress, which has been linked to various chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and ageing.

We need antioxidants to neutralise free radicals and prevent oxidative stress. Antioxidants work by donating an electron to the free radicals, making them stable and less damaging to our cells. By doing so, antioxidants help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, promote good overall health, and potentially slow the ageing process.

Foods in our diet can provide us with antioxidants. Many fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes are excellent sources of antioxidants. Examples of antioxidants include vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene, selenium, and various phytochemicals present in plant-based foods.

By consuming a diverse range of antioxidant-rich foods, we can ensure that our body receives a variety of antioxidants, each with its specific benefits and mechanisms of action. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of antioxidant-rich foods you can add to your daily diet.

It is important to note that while a diet rich in antioxidants is beneficial, consuming antioxidants alone is not a cure-all for chronic diseases. The overall diet, lifestyle, and other factors play important roles in maintaining good health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.